Houston Texans draft Oregon LB Jamal Hill in the sixth round

Better late than never.

It took a while, but Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill heard his name called in NFL draft. The Houston Texans selected him in the sixth round.

It has been a productive third day of the draft for the Ducks. They have had several players selected in the later rounds, and Hill was the most recent.

At Oregon, Hill started in the secondary, but moved to the linebacker spot out of necessity. Hill played in all 14 games as a senior, making seven starts. He finished with 31 tackles (13 solo) while adding 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He also managed to get his first tackles for loss and sacks of his career.

As a sophomore, Hill was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

