Late Houston goal extends Sporting KC’s winless streak to 6

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A late goal from Houston Dynamo attacker Ibrahim Aliyu downed Sporting Kansas City at home in a 2-1 loss.

After needing extra time to beat USL League One club Union Omaha 2-1 on Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, Sporting has either drawn or lost their last six MLS matches with their last win coming on the road against Toronto FC on March 30.

This was also Sporting’s third match in seven days as the Open Cup match was the first midweek match of the season for the club.

Houston took advantage of Sporting’s high press in the 78th minute with Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark lobbing a ball to wide-open right back Griffin Dorsey in the right wing.

Dorsey cut through the midfield as Sporting players were steps behind in transition and Dorsey sent a line-breaking through pass to wide-open attacker Aliyu on the left wing who sent a right-footed shot past SKC keeper Tim Melia to take the lead.

SKC’s best chance after Aliyu’s goal came in the 88th minute.

Substitute Alenis Vargas (for forward and captain Johnny Russell) sent a cross in the box to right back Tim Leibold who was on the left side of the box. Leibold sent a header to forward Willy Agada who was in the center of the box and Agada soared in the air to head the ball to the left corner of the net but Clark stretched his right hand out for the save.

Houston midfielder and captain Hector Herrera put the Dynamo in the lead in the 31st minute with a lofty right-footed shot to the top right corner, right outside the box off of a corner kick for a 1-0 lead.

Sporting’s best chance at a goal in the first half came from midfielder Memo Rodriguez who intercepted the ball in a high press and sent a right-footed screamer just past the far left post out of play in the 16th minute.

In the second half, Sporting forward Dániel Sallói recorded his first goal of the season, recovering a Rodriguez pass that bounced off of Dynamo defender Micael and turned around to use his right foot to send the ball to the bottom left corner in the 61st minute.

Sporting outshot Houston 15 (six on goal) to 13 (seven on goal) but was out possessed only holding the ball 46% of the match. Clark and Melia had five saves apiece in goal.

Sporting is 2-5-5 in MLS play and goes on the road to face Austin FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

