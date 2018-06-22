Hot-hitting Reds prospect Nick Senzel worth stashing in fantasy leagues

Cincinnati Reds prospect Nick Senzel could soon get a call to the big leagues and is a player for fantasy owners to stash.. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Cincinnati prospect Nick Senzel has been a machine in recent weeks at Triple-A Louisville, batting .387/.434/.613 so far in June with three homers and three steals. He’s hit safely in 11 consecutive games and reached base in 20 straight. Earlier this month, he put together a seven-game streak of multi-hit games. His season slash is now .310/.378/.509 and he’s delivered 20 extra-base hits with eight stolen bases.

So yeah, Senzel can hit a little. He’s probably ready for a new challenge. He homered twice from the lead-off spot on Thursday, just to emphasize the point.

Senzel has seen time at second, short and third this season, so he’ll offer positional flexibility when he arrives in the majors. Of course the Reds aren’t exactly hurting at his primary positions, second and third, where Scooter Gennett and Eugenio Suarez are firmly entrenched. It’s an issue. Senzel hasn’t played a ton of shortstop to this point — just one full game in the minors and 39 innings in spring. But that spot might represent his clearest route to the big leagues.

In any case, Senzel remains the top prospect in Cincinnati’s system and one of the most productive, consistent hitters in the high minors. His swing will play in any league. He’s available in 88 percent of the Yahoo universe at the moment and worth a stash in any format. He’s a near-lock to hit for average when he gets the call, plus he offers useful power/speed potential by middle-infield standards.

