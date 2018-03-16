Horse racing-Native River wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Native River, ridden by Richard Johnson and trained by Colin Tizzard, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The 5-1 shot beat Might Bite, the 4-1 favourite, and Anibale Fly (33-1) in the flagship race at the four-day meeting.

Last year's winner Sizing John was absent after suffering a fractured pelvis. It was the third year in a row the champion has missed the race after Coneygree and Don Cossack did not defend their crowns. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)