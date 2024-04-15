Horns Report: Texas men’s hoops busy in the transfer portal, Orange-White spring game coming up Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team was busy in the transfer portal last week, and that’s the main topic of discussion in this week’s Horns Report with Roger Wallace and Billy Gates.

Head coach Rodney Terry landed three recruits Sunday, including one of the most sought-after guards available in Arkansas’ Tramon Mark. Texas also snagged two players from Indiana State, Julian Larry and Jayson Kent, fresh off an appearance in the NIT championship game and the most successful season for the Sycamores since Larry Bird was there in 1978-79.

The Orange-White spring football game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, and fans will get a sneak peek at the squad as the Longhorns prepare for their inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference. It’s also part of “Made in Austin” weekend that coincides with the baseball team’s pivotal Big 12 series with TCU.

