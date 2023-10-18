Hornets’ Steve Clifford explains how Brandon Miller is a unique rookie

Brandon Miller is off to a solid start with the Charlotte Hornets in the preseason, and the second pick is performing much to his coach’s liking in the early going.

Miller has impressed Steve Clifford throughout training camp with his competitiveness and ability to affect games in various ways. He has shown poise on the court and seemingly plays the right way on both ends with his ability and IQ.

Clifford, speaking with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, has liked how Miller has handled the transition to the NBA and how he approaches practices and games.

When the guys were all back here and started playing pickup (in the offseason), they all liked playing with him. It all makes sense when you watch him play. If he’s open, he shoots it. If not, he moves it. Everything he does at both ends of the floor. If you watch and you say that was the best decision, and you don’t get that with a lot of the younger players anymore. To me, he’s very unique in that way. He’s fit in well. He’s off to a good start.

Miller is averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists on 44% shooting from the field in three games this preseason. He has had some highlight-worthy plays and appears to grasp how the Hornets want to play on offense this season.

He was a versatile player at Alabama, and he has the tools to make an immediate impact this season. Clifford believes the 6-foot-9 forward has a unique combination of size, skill and IQ that is uncommon for a first-year player.

“He can be a complete player,” Clifford said. “He has size. He can play different positions. He can guard different positions, but he’s more old-school to me when I watch him play. He has a super high IQ. He’s a terrific passer.”

Charlotte wraps up the preseason on Thursday versus Boston.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire