Hornets star LaMelo Ball fractures ankle vs. Pistons

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball holds his ankle after being shaken up on a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Monday that star point guard LaMelo Ball fractured his right ankle in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Ball sustained the injury in the third quarter. He fell to the court after planting his right leg on a crossover dribble. The injury didn't involved contact with another player.

LaMelo Ball had to leave the game after this play pic.twitter.com/mlxbWUCqUN — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 28, 2023

Ball left for the locker room after the injury, and X-rays revealed the fracture that the Hornets announced shortly after the 117-106 win over the Pistons. They didn't offer an initial prognosis or timetable for his recovery.

The injury marks a likely end to an injury plagued season for the third-year point guard. Ball missed the first 13 games of the season with a Grade 2 sprain of his left ankle. He reinjured the ankle three games into his return and was sidelined for another 11 games.

An All-Star in his second NBA season, Ball has shown progress on the court when he's been able to play this season. In 35 games before Monday, he averaged a career-high 23.4 points and 8.5 assists alongside 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 36.7% from 3-point distance.