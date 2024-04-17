Hornets' OKC Valentine's Day jersey dubbed rarest in the NBA: Does David West still have his?

A unique situation from 2007 is going viral on social media after NBA fans dubbed the Oklahoma City Hornets Valentine’s Day jersey as the rarest jersey in NBA history.

The bright red jerseys with the words "Oklahoma City" across the front were a thank-you from the New Orleans Hornets. Oklahoma City hosted the franchise at the Ford Center, now Paycom, for two seasons while New Orleans recovered from Hurricane Katrina.

Between Feb. 15 and March 1, 2007, the New Orleans Hornets auctioned off player-worn and autographed jerseys and raised $22,000 for the American Heart Association and Hornets Charities. The top two selling signed jerseys were Chris Paul at $5,550 and David West at $3,800.

They're incredibly rare because the red jerseys were only worn for that Feb. 14 game — a 110-93 win against Sacramento at the Ford Center. Though players and some fans at the Ford Center got to take home a jersey, some bought one for $75, the jerseys were never sold again.

Hornets owner George Shinn told the Associated Press at the time that the special jerseys were a way of thanking fans in the city "for opening their hearts to us during our two-year stay here."

The Hornets also wore Oklahoma City jerseys during the home opener that year and the last home game of the previous season.

David West's OKC Valentine's Day jersey

On the podcast "Forgotten Seasons" this week, hosts Dylan Dreyfuss and Jelani McCoy asked David West if he still has a jersey, since they've been reaching $50,000 at auction.

"Do they?" West laughed. "I have it. I have mine."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Valentine's Day jersey rarest in NBA: Does David West still have his?