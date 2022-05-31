Hornets hosted Tari Eason, others for pre-draft workout

LSU sophomore Tari Eason was among the draft-eligible prospects that worked out with the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend, the team announced.

Eason was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and one assist in 33 games. He recorded four games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, the most by a Tigers player since 2015.

The 6-foot-8 forward emerged as a tremendous defensive player this season, ranking fourth in the country in defensive rating (83.2) and fifth in defensive box plus-minus (5.7). He was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

In addition to Eason, the Hornets also hosted UT-Arlington center Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton, NC State guard Terquavion Smith, SMU forward Marcus Weathers and UConn forward Isaiah Whaley for workouts.

Charlotte enters the draft with the 13th and 15th selection in the first round and the 45th pick in the second round, respectively. Of the players brought in, Eason and Smith are most commonly projected to be drafted in the first round.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

