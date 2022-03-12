Hornets are giving Isaiah Thomas another 10-day contract

Rod Boone: Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans.

Rod Boone @rodboone

Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans. – 11:25 PM

Warm welcome as @Isaiah Thomas enters the game. pic.twitter.com/t7clVgaKm1 – 3:06 AM

James Borrego says Isaiah Thomas has been bringing the leadership they’ve asked for: “When he speaks, his teammates listen.” – 5:22 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Isaiah Thomas longs to be with the Celtics again, but the call is not coming – The Boston Globe bostonglobe.com/2022/03/08/spo… – 5:31 AM

Brad Stevens, his former coach, is now president of basketball operations. And he has had numerous opportunities to sign Isaiah Thomas, even to a 10-day deal. But, privately, the organization believes Thomas wouldn’t play much and is below average defensively, and Stevens is hesitant to burn a roster spot, especially facing potential backlash if Thomas doesn’t have a 10-day contract renewed. -via Boston Globe / March 9, 2022

Also circulating, Thomas believes, is the idea that he would demand the same role he previously had with the Celtics and the organization would be pressured by Thomas loyalists to play him, especially if the Celtics were to lose. Thomas, 33, said he’s willing to accept any role with an NBA team on a standard contract. “It sucks because that’s just the outside talking,” he said. “Nobody’s ever asked me what I think of situations coming to a team and not playing. Nobody’s asked me that, straight up. And when they do, I tell them exactly what I told you. Whether I play or not, I can make a positive impact in any organization each and every day. That’s who I am. That’s who I’ve always been.” -via Boston Globe / March 8, 2022

Isaiah Thomas: “That’s unfair and that’s something that I can’t control, and that was the big reason that Brad and even Danny years ago, when I offered to come back and tried to come back, it was like, ‘Man, the pressure from the outside. The pressure from the fans.’ I can’t control that. They want to see me play, but I’m not going to egg it on and say, like, ‘Yeah, since they’re calling my name to play, I should be playing.’” -via Boston Globe / March 8, 2022