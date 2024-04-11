Horizon League Coach of the Year, Sundance Wicks, signs contract extension with UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Always Sunny in Green Bay.

The man at the helm of one of the most successful turnarounds in NCAA Division I history, Sundance Wicks, has signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Phoenix. The extension will keep Wicks at UW-Green Bay through the 2028-2029 season.

In his first year as the Phoenix’s head coach, Wicks won the 2023-24 Horizon League Coach of the Year and the Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year.

“Sunny has done such an amazing job in year one, we are thrilled that he will continue to lead the Phoenix for the foreseeable future,” said Director of Athletics Josh Moon. “We are building something special in Green Bay, and his connectivity, juice, belief, character and passion for this program and University will continue to help us RISE to new heights.”

Wicks, a Wyoming native, took the title of Phoenix literally, by immediately rebuilding a program that was ranked 362 out of 363 Division I basketball programs at the end of the 2022-23 season and winning 18 games the following season, reaching the Horizon League Championship.

In total, the Phoenix went 18-14 in 2023-24 after a 3-29 season in 2022-23. That 15.5-game turnaround is tied for ninth-best turnaround in NCAA Division I history. The 13 Horizon League wins are also the most by a first-year head coach in Green Bay men’s basketball history.

“What I appreciate most about Sunny is his love for our players and his deep commitment and belief to learn from the legends that have come before him, he has embraced the grit and hard work that embodies this region and this program and ignited the passion and belief for Phoenix basketball from so many. We are excited to watch the continued rise of this program under his leadership,” added Moon.

I would first like to express my deepest gratitude for Chancellor Alexander and Director of Athletics Josh Moon for their backing and BELIEF in the mission and vision of our program through this extension. It is because of their BELIEF that I get to wake up every day living my passion and carrying on ‘The Green Bay Way’ legacy of those that came before me. It is an honor serving UWGB, Green Bay, the Fox Valley, and all northeastern Wisconsin. The way the Phoenix faithful brought the JUICE this season and helped will our team to wins in the Resch Center this year was remarkable! That love and support from our Phoenix family helped these young men orchestrate the greatest single-season turnaround in Horizon League basketball history. More than ever, our staff and players are committed to the work, and we will all be relentless in our pursuit for excellence both on and off the court. THANK YOU TO THE ARMY OF ENERGY GIVERS, THE BELIEVERS AND ALL THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES DIFFERENCE MAKERS OUT THERE THAT HELPED ELEVATE OUR PROGRAM. THE RISE CONTINUES!!! Sundance Wicks

The Green Bay community took notice of the program’s success, and games saw an average attendance increase of 42% this year, as well as a 63% increase in ticket sales.

