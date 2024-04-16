History of Penn State players in the NFL Draft

(WHTM) – Over a dozen Penn State players are hoping to fulfill their dreams and be selected at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Those drafted will join the almost 400 alumni who have been chosen in the last 83 years of the NFL Draft.

Penn State ranks seventh for the most players drafted among Division I programs. The Nittany Lions have had 381 Nittany Lions drafted, beginning in the 1940 NFL Draft when Leon Gajecki went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 16th round to become the first Penn State player drafted.

Since 2006, there has been at least one Nittany Lion drafted every year. Within that streak, Penn State has produced four first-round picks including Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh, and Jahan Dotson.

Last year, Penn State just missed the first round, with the first Nittany Lion selection coming at 32nd overall with Joey Porter Jr. going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the history of the program, 40 Penn State players have been drafted in the first round.

46 players have been drafted since head coach James Franklin’s arrival in 2015.

This is the history of the last five NFL Drafts and the Nittany Lions chosen:

2023 NFL Draft

This was the first time in Penn State history that there have been three straight years where three or more players were chosen in the first two rounds.

2022 NFL Draft

Penn State’s eight 2022 NFL Draft picks are their most since 1996 when they had 10 players drafted.

2021 NFL Draft

Micah Parsons, 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys

Odafe Oweh, 31st overall to the Baltimore Ravens

Pat Freiermuth, 55th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Shaka Toney, 246th overall to the Washington Football Team

Michal Menet, 247th overall to the Arizona Cardinals

Will Fries, 248th overall to the Indianapolis Colts

2020 NFL Draft

2019 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25 in Detroit, Michigan.

