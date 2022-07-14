History beckons as Alpe d'Huez awaits Tour de France

tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 12 of the 109th Tour de France, the 165.5-kilometre run from

Briançon to

Alpe d'Huez.

Jonas Vingegaard

Well, what a stage that was on Wednesday – one of the best in many years and one that brought the race back to life – where Jumbo-Visma made the most of their numbers, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), for the first time in his career, was mugged right off. But for Jonas Vingegaard to do what he did, the Dane needed the plan, the team-mates and the nerve to take it to Pogacar. It was a stage for the ages, and while Vingegaard was the big winner, others did brilliantly too: Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), Romain Bardet (DSM) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) all impressed. Here are the highlights from a breathtaking day of racing.

As a result of Vingegaard's stage win, the Dane, who finished second on his race debut last year, took his first maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France, having turned around a 39sec deficit into a 2min 16sec lead over second-placed Bardet, with the pre-race favourite Pogacar now in third spot at

2min 22sec.

After taking maximum points at the intermediate sprint before later in the day helping out his team-mates, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) extended his lead in the race for the green jersey. Barring a crash or dramatic collapse of Devon Loch proportions, such is the Belgian all-rounder's lead, he has all but assured the points jersey.

German rider Simon Geschke (Cofidis) kept hold of the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification, although things are getting tight near the top and with three hors catégorie climbs featured today, there may be a big shake-up in the competition as the mountain goats come to the fore.

Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be back in the white jersey after losing his yellow jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

Another day, another massive mountain test. With over 4,600 metres in vertical elevation contested over three hors catégorie climbs – Col du Galibier, Col de la Croix de Fer and Alpe d'Huez – today's stage features more climbing than any other day in the three-week race. It is a classic route, one not too dissimilar to the stage in 1986 where Bernard Hinault prevailed the day after losing his yellow jersey to La Vie Claire team-mate Greg Lemond on the Granon.

Tour de France 2022, stage 12 profile

Straight from the flag, the peloton heads up, up, up towards the summit of the Galibier for the second time in as many days, but not until it has passed through the intermediate sprint in Le Monêtier-les-Bains. Today's ascent of the Galibier may not reach the steepest of pitches, but at 33.2km it is a horrible start to what will be a tough stage, particularly coming off the back of Wednesday's test.

Following a long, almost 50km, descent where the riders may experience flashbacks from Wednesday's as they crest over the Télégraphe, the road will, once again, kick up towards the Croix de Fer, yet another famous junction in the Tour where riders and their supporters will be praying their legs are in good form.

Col de la Croix de Fer

The third and final categorised climb of the day will see the riders head of one of the most famous, but arguably ugliest, climb in Tour history. First contested in 1952 when the great and late Fausto Coppi prevailed atop Alpe d'Huez, the switchback-tastic drag up to the ski station provides the canvas on which the riders are free to express themselves, but will today be yet another masterpiece?

Alpe d'Huez

As mentioned, the intermediate sprint comes relatively early and so, in all likelihood, any rider looking to add to their accounts in the race for green – yes, Van Aert – will probably be on the rollers pre-stage.

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).