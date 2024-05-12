Hilton Head Prep, Holy Trinity win SCISA girls soccer state championships

Two Lowcountry teams brought home soccer championships on Saturday.

Hilton Head Prep and Holy Trinity girls both won SC Independent School soccer championships in matchups of all area teams. The Dolphins defeated John Paul II, 1-0, to win the SCISA Class 3A championship while Holy Trinity won the SCISA Class A/2A crown with a 2-0 win over Beaufort Academy.

The championship matches were moved from Columbia to Hilton Head Christian. SCISA usually allows championships to be moved from venues if two teams from the same area are playing against each other. In girls basketball this year, Hilton Head Christian’s championship game against John Paul II was moved from Sumter to USC Beaufort.

In Holy Trinity and Beaufort Academy’s case, the two schools were separated by 13 miles and HHP and John Paul II are only 26 miles apart.

In the Class A/2A match, Izzy Hartler scored both goals as Holy Trinity capped off an unbeaten season to win its first championship since 2021. Holy Trinity finished the year with a 12-0 record, with three wins coming against Beaufort Academy.

Holy Trinity defeated BA, 3-1, on March 5 and 1-0 on May 2. BA finished with a 7-7 record.

In SCISA 3A match, Ashley Brothers’ goal in the 63rd minute was the difference as the Dolphins won its second straight state championship. It was Brothers’ sixth goal of the playoffs and 34th of the season.

This was the closest match of the postseason for HHP, which won its two previous playoff games each by 10-0 scores.

Hilton Head Prep finished with a 16-3-1 record and defeated the Warriors three times with the other two wins coming on March 25 (5-1) and April 29 (3-1).

John Paul II finished with an 11-5 record and advanced to the championship by upsetting 16-win Christian Academy, 2-0, on Wednesday.