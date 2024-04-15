Hillsborough: Liverpool’s Klopp and Van Dijk lay wreaths on 35th anniversary of tragedy

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Virgil van Dijk laid wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield on Monday, 15 April, to pay their respects on the 35th anniversary of the tragedy.

Ninety-seven men, women, and children died in the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final between the Reds and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

Inquests into the deaths, held after the original verdicts were quashed, concluded in 2016 and found the victims were unlawfully killed and errors by the police and ambulance service caused or contributed to the deaths.