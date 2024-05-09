Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Lindsay Lane senior golfer Chloe Ruble made history in April, shooting a 59 with nine birdies, two eagles and seven pars playing from the women’s red tees, setting a new course record at the Canebrake Club.

That score broke the AHSAA competitive round record, earning her Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week honors.

“From the very first hole, I eagled it. I’ve done it before but it was just different. And then I birded the next two and then eagled the fourth, I’ve never done that before. As we kept on going, I definitely knew there was something different about the round. It was my putting, I was making everything pretty much,” Ruble said.

“She is driven, she’s going to practice until she gets it like Chloe wants it, as her coaches tell her. She has a set of goals and she’s going to reach those goals and I think that goes along with who Chloe is. Chloe’s a driven young lady, she’s going to do well because she sets goals that she’s going to reach them no matter what it takes, the work or the effort required,” Lindsay Lane girls golf coach Chris Pirtle added.

This was Ruble’s first-ever bogey-free round. Her 13 under par total was four strokes better than the previous record for a girls top golf round.

“It means a lot. I started playing my eighth grade year so if you would have told me that in eighth grade, I wouldn’t have believed you. I think it’s cool that it will be there for a while, until someone beats it again. You can ask hundreds of golfers and very few can say they’ve shot in the 50s so I didn’t expect it at all,” Ruble said.

While Ruble made her mark on the record books, the UAB signee also made a lasting impact on and off the course, something that will be missed as she wraps up her time at Lindsay Lane.

“Chloe’s been the backbone as not just the golfer but also the leader of the team, she’s always encouraging, she’s going to make sure that everybody understands and knows that they’re here whether they’re shooting 59 or 159, they’re welcome to be on the team. There will be a huge void on the team when she is gone but I know she’s going to do so well at the next level,” Pirtle said.

