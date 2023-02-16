Highlights: Woods birdies final three holes for 2-under 69 in return at Riviera

Tiger Woods made his first official start since The Open Championship on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational. Woods was greeted by a throng of fans, eager to see how he – and playing competitors Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – would fare on Day 1 at Riviera Country Club.

It was certainly a good start. After missing the fairway (above) on the par-5 first, Woods laid up and made a birdie-4.

Tiger's opening birdie at the par-5 first:pic.twitter.com/bs1iDw2e74 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) February 16, 2023

The 82-time Tour winner looked good early, registering 180-mph ball speed on his tee shot at the par-4 third.

180 MPH ball speed. Right down the middle.@TigerWoods can still move it @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/pqtDZ6YPpB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2023

A bogey at the par-3 fourth dropped him to even par, but he made sure that he didn't give another one back at the par-4 fifth, with this nice up and down from a greenside bunker.

Vintage Tiger precision out of the bunker on 5. 🎯



📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/RGpm4otWqX — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 16, 2023

Ultimately, the front nine was mostly about making par for Woods. He had another good save below at the sixth and then missed a 13-footer for birdie at the seventh.

Story continues

Par from the side of a hill 😳@TigerWoods' incredible recovery en route to saving par @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/7UpyMY6DVO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2023

But he atoned for that miss by stuffing his approach shot from 113 yards on the par-4 eighth to 3 feet. The birdie moved him back to red numbers.

Tiger Woods with an excellent approach from 113 yards to set up birdie on the 8th. 👏



📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/fVklyJwe6A — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 16, 2023

A 323-yard drive at the ninth put him in position for back-to-back birdies to make the turn, but Woods two-putted for par and a 1-under 34 over his opening half.

He then struggled to start the back nine, making bogey on Nos. 10 and 12. Woods was 1 over par for the tournament when he reached the 166-yard, par-3 16th and stiffed his tee shot to 5 feet. The subsequent birdie got him back to even.

Tiger's tee shot at the 16th which set up his third birdie of the round:pic.twitter.com/RjkPsxSn8M — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) February 17, 2023

And this 23-footer at the par-5 17th earned him another birdie and the biggest crowd reaction of the day.

A fist pump, a smile and lots of roars as Tiger birdies the 17th.pic.twitter.com/7ItDT3lwup — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) February 17, 2023

That was until the next hole, his last of the day. Woods made a third-consecutive birdies, this one from just over 7 feet, to shoot 2-under 69.