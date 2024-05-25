HIGHLIGHTS: Rams top Chaps in thrilling game one of South Central Super Regional

LUBBOCK, TX. — The sixth-seeded Angelo State baseball team knocked off Lubbock Christian in a thrilling game one of the South Central Super Regional Friday night 7-6 at Hays Field in Lubbock.

The Chaps would jump out to a 4-0 lead after three innings of play, highlighted by a three-run home run down the left field line for Lubbock Christian.

The Rams never bent, or broke Friday night, storming back in the top half of the fifth as Tayten Tredaway and Jacob Guerrero tallied singles before Tripp Clark tied the game at four following a ground out to short.

Angelo State would take it’s first lead of the ballgame in the sixth on back-to-back solo home runs from Conagher Sands and Weston Valasek before LCU would tie the game up in the home half of the sixth.

The game remained scoreless until the 10th inning when Sands hit a two-out single to left, and would score from first on the following at-bat after two errors from LCU’s catcher and center fielder.

Caleb Heuertz picked up his first win of the season, coming out of the pen throwing five innings of relief, striking out six and only allowed three total base runners.

The Rams now look to punch it’s ticket to the College World Series in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday with game two scheduled for 2 p.m. If Lubbock Christian defeats ASU in that, an if necessary game three would take place 40 minutes after.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.