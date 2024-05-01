Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 4

Oregon State’s Aiden May named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings Oregon State’s Aiden May named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings. Dominant in the Beavers' series-opening 2-0 win over Oregon Friday night Struck out a career-high 14 batters and allowed 1 hit, a 5th-inning infield single. Worked a career-long 8 innings in the win. Struck out the side in both the 1st and 8th innings. Surpassed his previous high of nine strikeouts against Oregon State last season while a member of Arizona. Recorded at least one strikeout in every inning of work. Oregon was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position against him. First time winning this award but 2nd OSU pitcher to take home the award this season. Jacob Kmatz has won it twice (February 26 & April 8).

