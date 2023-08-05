Highlights from the enshrinement ceremony for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

Another great class officially took its place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The class of 2023 consisted of Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware. They got their moment in the sun on Saturday afternoon during an enshrinement ceremony at Canton, Ohio.

Here were the highlights from the speeches at the ceremony:

Zach Thomas gets the call

It took a while but Thomas, the standout Miami Dolphins middle linebacker, finally got into the Hall of Fame.

`Thomas was presented by his old coach and fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, and Thomas started his speech by saying it was 27 years to the day that Johnson named him starting middle linebacker.

"All you need is one chance, and Jimmy gave that to me," Thomas said.

Thomas thanked coaches and teammates going back to high school. He talked about being the first player from Texas Tech to make the Hall of Fame.

Thomas even thanked fans of the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins' AFC East rivals.

"Despite all the things you screamed at me, threw at me, and did to me, don't tell anybody this: I really enjoyed it," Thomas said. "And I still do. The rivalries are what make the NFL so great."

Thomas got emotional a few times, especially when he started talking about one of his former teammates, the late Junior Seau.

"He was my inspiration, and he became my teammate and friend," Thomas said. "Though he's not here physically, he's here in spirit and in a bust in the building behind me. I'm truly honored to join him."

Zach Thomas speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Ken Riley gets his due

It took a long time for Riley, the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, to get into the Hall. His last season was 1983. He was also an All-Pro his last season. Riley had eight interceptions that final season at age 36, finishing his career with 65 picks.

"Dad is just being inducted today, but his whole life he was a hall of famer on and off the field," Ken Riley II said in his speech.

Riley died in 2020, but was honored posthumously. Barbara Riley, Ken's wife, and his daughters, Kimberly Connor and Kenisha Avery, spoke in a video presenting him. Ken Riley II and Barbara Riley unveiled his bust, and then Ken Riley II gave a short speech.

"We're so proud, we're so proud of him," Barbara Riley said in the video as she fought back tears. "I only wish he could have been here for himself, to complete his circle."

DeMarcus Ware remembers his upbringing

Ware was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. He was presented by Cowboys owner and fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Jones.

Ware talked at length about his upbringing. Ware talked about the drive of his fellow Hall of Famers and brought it back to his childhood in Alabama.

"No matter what our circumstances, we made a choice and worked to be great," Ware said. "I was blinded by my environment as a child: domestic violence, drugs, gangs. But my surroundings taught me how to be relentless, limitless and resilient."

Ware talked about attending a party while he was in college. Ware said someone with a gun hit his uncle in the head, a knife fell and Ware picked it up. Ware said he had the knife, and a gun to his head.

"All I heard was my family say 'Don't kill him,'" Ware said. "There was an eerie silence, after which I simply said, 'This isn't me.' And I dropped the knife. At that moment, I knew God gave me a second chance and I had to do something with it. That was my turning point."

Joe Klecko finally gets to make his speech

Klecko was a versatile defensive lineman for 11 seasons with the New York Jets, and one with the Indianapolis Colts. Klecko spoke about his football journey from Temple to being a sixth-round pick of the Jets, then being a four-time Pro Bowler for the Jets and their defensive line, known as the "New York Sack Exchange."

Klecko gave a fun, lighthearted speech. When he got out his notes, he said he had them in his drawer for 30 years, waiting for his chance to make an induction speech.

"Honestly, I wish I could play today. Not so much for the competition, but for the money," Klecko said. "In 1986 I was the highest paid defensive lineman in the league. I made $700,000. Today, Aaron Donald is the highest paid defensive lineman. He makes $31 million, 'point seven.' My entire salary was his 'point seven.' I asked him to send me some, but that didn't work either."