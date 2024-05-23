Highlights from Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s OTA media availability

Following Wednesday’s OTA practice, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson spoke with the media.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– “It’s amazing,” said Richardson about being back on the practice field with the team. “I’m blessed to be here.”

– In his second offseason with the Colts, knowing the system and having showcased his work ethic, Richardson can focus more on the finer details this year.

– What Richardson has been doing in rehab for his shoulder isn’t all that different from what he was doing before the injury. He adds that there are certain things that are detailed on Richardson’s warmup, but for the most part, it sounds like it is business as usual for him.

– “I’m more comfortable with the offense now that I have a year under my belt,” said Richardson. He adds that he takes pride in his studying habits.

– Richardson discusses how collaborative his relationship is with Shane Steichen. “We toss ideas around.”

– Richardson says he’s not chasing a perfect season, as much as he wants that, he knows it’s not going to happen. Instead he’s focused on staying healthy and being out there for his team. “Just focus on one play at a time.”

– Richardson started throwing in February, and in the third week of March, he could start letting it rip a little bit. “Now I kind of feel like myself again, throwing it 60-plus.”

– Richardson on changing his game following the injury: “I don’t think there’s any way I could have avoided what happened to me. Just a regular routine tackle.” Richardson adds, “I don’t feel like there’s anything wrong with my play style.” He knows when to get down in certain situations; he just has to do it.

– “It’s crazy, Joe (Flacco) was in the NFL when I was in elementary school,” said Richardson. “I ask him questions all the time.” He says it’s amazing to have a vet like Flacco in the QB room.

– Richardson on Jelani Woods: The two rehabbed together last season. “He’s excited to get back on the field.”

– “We got a lot of young guys, young coaches, we got a lot of young minds on the team.” Richardson is excited to get back on the football field with this group and notes the number of playmakers around him in Taylor, Pittman, Mitchell, Downs, and Pierce. “It’s going to be a crazy year.”

– Richardson said each day is a little different for him. There are days he feels amazing and others where his shoulder is still a little achy. “Every day I’m working. I’m back.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire