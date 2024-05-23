Highlights from Colts HC Shane Steichen’s OTA media availability

Following Wednesday’s OTA practice, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke with the media.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– Michael Pittman left Wednesday’s practice with what looked like a leg injury. Steichen said that Pittman bumped knees out there. Steichen didn’t have a full update at that time but did say that Pittman “should be fine.”

– Steichen says any player coming off missed time will have some rust, but Anthony Richardson has been “pretty smooth,” completing passes and knowing where to go with the football. “I like where he’s at right now.”

– Steichen on what he’s looking for with Richardson: “Just accelerated vision stuff.” Steichen adds he’s also watching Richardson’s mechanics, but knowing where to go with the ball and when is key.

– Fundamentally, Richardson “has been on it.” Steichen has no concerns in that regard. “Arm motion looks real good out there,” and his feet look quick.

– Steichen on where he’s seen the most growth in Richardson since his rookie year: Knowing how everyone and everything operates. He mentions Richardson going about his business and knowing how to be a pro. “All those little details that go into it, not being a rookie, he’s shown those so far.”

– “It’s fun and it’s exciting,” said Steichen on having a variety of playmakers on offense who can handle different responsibilities. “It’s our job as coaches to up them in position.”

– Richardson, who just turned 22, is a young player, but “he has a great spirit about him,” said Steichen, “the character he has, how he treats people, in the building, outside the building is phenomenal.”

– “He’s long and athletic,” said Steichen of Jaylon Carlies, who is transitioning from safety to linebacker. Like any young player, Carlies has a lot to learn, but with his athleticism and explosiveness, “you can see his ability.”

– Steichen on the cornerback position: “We got some guys, obviously, but we compete.” He adds that he likes the corner spot and that this group as a whole is playing well during these first two OTA practices.

– Steichen on Jelani Woods, who was back at practice after missing all of 2023: “To see how long he is, how he can run. A vertical threat, all the different things you can do with him, it’s good to have him back out there.”

– “It’s nice. It’s real nice,” said Steichen on having Jonathan Taylor fully healthy and having him and Richardson in the backfield together.

– “They’re battling. All those guys behind him, they’re battling,” said Steichen of the RB2 competition. Adds that there is good depth and “they’re going to compete their tail off.”

– There was a play during practice where Richardson got out of the pocket and connected with Kylen Granson on a very well-placed ball. Steichen notes that having that ability to create can lead to big plays.

– “Having D-Scott back out there is big. He’s a smart player.” Scott intercepted Richardson during practice, in what Steichen called a very good play by Scott. As far as Richardson throwing the pick, “you learn from them.”

– “I think all those guys on the back end, right, everyone’s competing,” said Steichen of the safety position. “The opportunity is going to present itself to all those guys, they go take advantage of it when they get those opportunities.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire