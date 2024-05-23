Highlights from Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo’s OTA media availability

Following Wednesday’s OTA practice, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo spoke with the media.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– “Expectations is what you want. That’s what we all work for,” said Odeyingbo about the defensive front. “We’ve built ourselves a platform, so now it’s time to show off and show our true potential.”

– Odeyingbo’s focus is on getting better each day and letting that process compound over the weeks and months. “At this point, I’ve been able to grow consistently, and that’s what I’m trying to continue to do.”

– Odeyingbo on his contract situation: “I don’t really think about that stuff. It’s just a part of football.”

– Odeyingbo says that drafting Laiatu Latu shows that building a great D-line will help you win. He adds that they already have a lot of guys in that room, and adding the “best rusher in the draft” is something special.

– Odeyingbo on where he’s improved the most in his career: He says that consistency in his technique is where he’s grown and also where he wants to continue seeing growth. Odeyingbo adds his confidence on the field has improved as well.

– “We’re a D-line that rotates,” Odeyingbo says that’s what the best defensive fronts in the NFL do. “It’s not about counting the reps, it’s about making the reps count.”

– Odeyingbo on his confidence after a productive 2023 season: “I definitely think it helps in the sense that you’re seeing results in the work you’re putting in.” Production-wise, that’s the results you want to see, and it’s about seeing consistent growth each year. Odeyingbo adds that his technique is something he’s excited about this upcoming season as well.

– “We have a lot of guys that can play all over the line,” said Odeyingbo on the defensive front’s versatility. “It definitely makes it easy to create good matchups for everybody,” along with confusing offensive lines and giving them different looks.

