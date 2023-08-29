The highest-paid college football coaches in 2023
Big bucks bosses
College football is big business, and the financial side keeps growing. No person at a school tends to reel in more money than the college football coach. Here is a look at 11 that are making millions for trying to win college football games.
Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers
2023 salary: $9 million
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
2023 salary: $9 million.
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
2023 salary: $9 million
Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers
2023 salary: $9.25 million.
Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
2023 salary: $9.25 million
Mel Tucker, Michigan State Spartans
2023 salary: $9.5 million
Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers
2023 salary: $9.5 million.
Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
2023 salary: $10 million (approximately)
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers
2023 salary: $10.5 million
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
2023 salary: $11.25 million
Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide
2023 salary: $11.7 million.