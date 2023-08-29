The highest-paid college football coaches in 2023

Big bucks bosses

College football is big business, and the financial side keeps growing. No person at a school tends to reel in more money than the college football coach. Here is a look at 11 that are making millions for trying to win college football games.

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers

2023 salary: $9 million

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

2023 salary: $9 million.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

2023 salary: $9 million

Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers

2023 salary: $9.25 million.

Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 salary: $9.25 million

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Spartans

2023 salary: $9.5 million

Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers

2023 salary: $9.5 million.

Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

2023 salary: $10 million (approximately)

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers

2023 salary: $10.5 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

2023 salary: $11.25 million

Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide

2023 salary: $11.7 million.

