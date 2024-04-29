High schools: Pinkerton baseball team beats BG to stay unbeaten

Apr. 28—Four Pinkerton Academy pitchers limited Bishop Guertin to two singles in the Astros' 7-2 victory on Saturday night at Holman Stadium.

Michael Cioffi started and went four innings, allowing the two runs on two hits. Jake Welch, Jacob Adrien and Leo Boucher followed with hitless outings.

Brendan Horne cracked three singles, scored two runs and knocked in two runs for Pinkerton (8-0). Jackson Marshall had a double, single and two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Exeter 6, Nashua South 2

Exeter: Piwnicki, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks; Schimlor, triple, single; Keaveney, 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs scored; LaFleur, 2 singles, 2 runs scored; Dever, double, 3 RBIs.

Exeter 2, Bishop Guertin 1

Exeter: Keaveney, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Dever (W), 2 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks;

Schimoler, Caron, LaFleur, 2 singles each.

BG: Holmes, 5 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 Ks.

Pinkerton 3, Goffstown 2

Pinkerton: Braiser, 6 IP, 4H, 2 R, 0 BB, 11 Ks; Marshall, 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 Ks; Horne, double, single; Marshall, homer; Boucher, 2 singles.

Goffstown: Poisson, 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks; Baxter, 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Noah, homer, single, 2 RBIs; Hujsak, double.

Bedford 11, St. Thomas 9

Bedford: Zack Papik, 3 IP, 5 Ks, 4 ER; Carter Crowley (W), 2 IP, 3Ks; Crowley, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Henry Dubois, RBI triple. Jack Hinton, single, 2 RBIs; Danny Black, 2-run homer; Jack Hinton, RBI single; Ryan O'Connor, RBI sac fly.

SOFTBALL

Pinkerton 4, Goffstown 2

Pinkerton (7-0): Mollie Wheale (2-0), 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Julia Caruso (1st save), 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Maddy Moore, double, single; Jennie Hiscox, 3 singles.

Goffstown (3-5): Roussel, 6 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks.

Londonderry 6, Keene 0

Londonderry: Cutuli, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 Ks; Flaherty, 2 singles; Chambers, triple, 2 RBIs; Austen, double, RBI.

Salem 15, Windham 4

Salem: Olson, 2 doubles, singles, 2 RBIs; Lucier, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Dailey, triple, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored.

Windham: Mitrou, Decotis, 2 singles each.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hingham, Mass. 8, Pinkerton 4

Pinkerton (3-5): Matt Gormady, 2g; Adam Scala, Tyler Barry, 1g each; Owen Perkins, 10 saves.

Pinkerton 14, Nashua South 2

Pinkerton: Scala, Matt Gormady, Jeff Gormady, Cody Santomassimo, 2g each; Perkins, 4 saves; Cody Dumont, 2 saves; Dylan Stingel, 12/12 on faceoffs.

Westwood, Mass. 7, Derryfield 5

Derryfield (7-1): Alex Murray, 1g,2a; Chili Cabot, John Kramer, 1g each; Dom Cercone, 2g; Logan Purvis, 15/16 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 15 saves.

Derryfield 22, Spaulding 1

Derryfield: Murray, 5g,2a; Cabot, 4g,3a; Kramer, 1g,5a; Cooper Ketcham, 2g,2a; Brady Doldo, 2g,1a; Logan Dyer, 2g; Ryan Maxwell, Max Fowler, 2g,1a; Cercone, 3a.

Central Catholic (Mass.) 5, Londonderry 4

Londonderry: Colby Walden, 3g; Cam Brutus, 2a, 7gb; Blake Thompson, 1g.

Londonderry 14, Nashua South 3

Londonderry: Aiden Stowell, 3g,1a; Brutus, 3g,1a; Walden, 1g,3a; Kody Playdon, 2g.

Concord 9, Londonderry 6

Londonderry: Stowell, Walden, 2g each.

Dover 7, Merrimack 3

Dover Micah Krick, 3g; Toby Desroches, Silas Brown, 2g each; Luke Ready, 2a; Porter Gray, 1a; Dom Chalifour, 17 saves.

Merrimack: Henry Tobin, Conor Dunn, Gavin Hickey, 1g each.

BOYS TENNIS

Derryfield 9, Pinkerton 0

Davey Schroeder def. Anthont Terrile, 8-0; Johnny Brown def. Quintin Malony, 8-1; Jack Krasnof def. Jack Welch, 8-0; Tucker Rosen def. Andrew Lagasse, 8-1; Myles Rosen def. Connor Kingsley, 8-1; Riley Hodges def. Boris Hadjiev, 8-1.

Schroeder/Brown def. Terrile/Malony, 8-0; Krasnof/T. Rosen def. Welch/Kingsley, 8-2; M. Rosen/Hodges def. Lagasse/Hadjiev, 8-0.