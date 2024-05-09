High schools: Lodi golf qualifies for section Masters tournament

May 8—The Lodi High boys golf team has qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament after placing sixth in the section's Division I tournament.

D-I sends its top six teams to the Masters tournament, and Lodi made it by four strokes, carding a team score of 395 to Oak Ridge's 399. Davis won the tournament at 371, followed by Granite Bay (378), Jesuit (381), Rocklin (383) and Pleasant Grove (390).

Jack Main was Lodi's low score with a 74, followed by Kaden Guthrie with a 78, Johnny Sprague and A.J. Salvetti with 80 each, Trent Munson with an 83 and Tyler Carson with an 84. Main's 74 was good for the sixth lowest individually.

The Masters Tournament will take place next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Main and Salvetti were also named to the All-Tri-City Athletic League team this week, as the two lowest scorers in the league this year, according to coach Joe Rohles.

Rohles said the top six scores from each dual match are recorded, the points are added, and the lowest two scores are dropped, and the TCAL tournament is added in. Salvetti finished with 56.5 points, and Main had 52.

They were joined on the all-league team by Lincoln's Ethan Loth, Tracy's Cbus Brakkee and Owen Moore, and St. Mary's Chris Woody and Jake Delaney.

DIVING

St. Mary's athlete from Lodi wins section

St. Mary's freshman Lucius Haddad, a Lodi resident, won the SJS 1-Meter Diving event on April 24 at St. Mary's, scoring 469.65 points, more than 20 points ahead of second-place Benaiah Schnurstein, also from St. Mary's.

The top four in the diving event move on to the state meet, so Haddad will join Lodi High swimmer Rebecca Welch at Clovis West High this week to compete for a state title. Welch won the breaststroke at the section meet at 1:03.25.

TRACK AND FIELD

SJS D1 Championships

The preliminaries of the Division I track and field championships is in the books, and a number of local athletes have punched their ticket to the finals, which are today back at Folsom HS.

The first day also field a few finals in events that don't have preliminaries, and a few locals have qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet. The top eight in each event qualify. For events with prelims, the top 10 in each event go to the finals (top 12 for the 800).

For the finals on Tuesday, Tokay's Jacob Ray cleared 6 feet, 3 inches in the boys high jump to place third and qualify, Lodi's Keily Ramirez cleared 9-5 in the girls pole vault to qualify, teammate Karis Mann cleared 8-11 in the pole vault to qualify, and Tokay's Kayleen Tuavao qualified in two events, reaching 35-7 in the girls triple jump for seventh place, and 112-7 in the girls discus for eighth.

Other finishers in Tuesday's finals included Lodi's Stephen Holbo (10th in the boys shot put at 46-1), Lodi's Gracelynne Duenas (11th in the girls discus at 104-6), Tokay's girls 4-by-800 relay team (12th at 10:50.69), Tokay's boys 4-by-800 team (14th at 9:04.55), Lodi's boys 4-by-800 relay team (15th at 9:28.95), Lodi's Abigail Deise (15th in the girls pole vault at 8-5), Tokay's Kaci Whatley (16th in the girls pole vault at 8-5), Lodi's Nayelie Vargas-Corona (16th in the girls discus at 90-10), Tokay's Hugo Gonzalez (19th in the boys high jump at 5-7), Lodi's Mann (19th in the girls triple jump at 30-9), and Lodi's Brian Puac Ramos (21st in the boys shot put at 39-11).

In the boys prelims, Lodi's Mark Adkins moved on in both the 110 hurdles (fifth at 15.11) and the 300 hurdles (ninth at 42.00),

Tokay's Joshua Young moved on in the 400 (seventh at 51.37) along with teammate Brandon Le (ninth at 41.53), and Lodi's 4-by-100 relay team (10th at 44.79). Also competing were Tokay's John Carlo Agbayani (13th in the 300 hurdles at 42.72 and 17th in the 110 hurdles at 16.26), Tokay's Jacob Norman (14th in the 300 hurdles at 43.60), Tokay's Marcus Castro (19th in the 400 at 55.30), and Tokay's 4-by-100 relay team (13th at 45.14) and 4-by-400 relay team (16th at 3:38.71).

In the girls prelims, Lodi's Kiah Aitken moved on in the 800 (second at 2:17.30), along with sister Zoe Aitken (seventh at 2:18.18) and teammate Samantha Stone (12th at 2:25.15), while Lodi's Kaitlyn Harper moved on in the 400 (ninth at 1:01.10). Harper also competed in the 200 (14th at 27.19), and Lily Sweetman ran the 100 hurdles (19th at 18.46). Tokay's 4-by-400 relay team was 12th at 4:21.43, the Tigers' 4-by-100 relay team was 14th at 53.60, and Lodi's 4-by-100 relay team was 16th at 54.41.

BASEBALL

D4 playoffs: Liberty Ranch 13, Venture Academy 6

The seventh-seeded Hawks rallied from a run down with a five-run fourth inning to beat No. 4 Venture Academy in the playoff opener on Tuesday.

Liberty Ranch (16-8) will now hit the road to face No. 2 Wheatland (16-10) today in the quarterfinals.

The Hawks' bats came alive on Tuesday with 13 hits, led by Kade Lecompte's 4-for-5 day with a double and two runs. Nolan House went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs, Garrett Owen went 2-for-4 with two runs, Vance Moe had a double, Shaye Setter had a single and two runs, and Andrew Guthriw and Hunter Adversalo each singled. Mario Rubalcava added two RBIs.

Lecompte got the win on the mound with 5 2/3 innings of work, with three hits, three runs and five strikeouts. Moe and Rubalcava made relief appearances.

VOLLEYBALL

The TCAL released its all-league boys volleyball team this week, and Lodi libero Lucas Goulart was named to the first team.

Key selections included co-MVPs Daniel Huerta and Jayden Hernandez, both of St. Mary's, with the Rams' Dylan Lewis winning Most Valuable Libero.