High school track: Rich girls dominate 1A to snap Panguitch streak, but Panguitch boys win fourth straight

A runner from Rich High School competes during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Rich High’s girls track team played the role of party crasher at the 1A state meet on Saturday.

Panguitch came into the meet winners of 10 straight state championships, and was one win away from tying Mountain View’s state record of 11 straight. The Bobcats did more than enough to win again by tallying 158 points, which is usually more than enough to win a track title.

Not this year. Violett Taylor, Paige Smith and Haydee Pugmire combined to win nine individual state titles at BYU as the Rebels racked up a whopping 193 points to coast to their first state title since 2012.

“This has been one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever had, everyone is so locked in and excited, I think it’s a unique atmosphere we have here at school,” said Taylor, who won four events on Saturday, something the BYU commit did in three of her seasons at Rich.

Runners embrace as they finish the 1,600-meter race during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A Piute long jumper competes during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A runner finishes the 1,600-meter race during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A Bingham high jumper competes during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Runners start the 1,600-meter race during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Runners cross the finish line during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A runner from Rich High School competes during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A high jumper competes during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Runners compete in the 1,600-meter race during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

An Altamont long jumper competes during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A runner competes during the final day of the 1A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

While the streak came to an end for the girls, Panguitch’s boys extended their straight to four straight 1A state championships with another strong state tournament.

The Bobcats tallied 147 points — less than the girls — to top runner-up Milford who finished with 100 points.

Coach Troy Norris credits the relentless work ethic of his athletes for making things happen all season.

“I think that last relay was a good example, they all want to run on the 4x400, they’re excited to be part of the team. They don’t care if it hurts. They’re willing to do whatever we ask of them, said Norris. “This might be the hardest-working men’s team I’ve had in 34 years.”

Tyler Cox won two events for the Bobcats in the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Daxton Miller finished first in the javelin.

Panguitch also recorded top four finishes in all three relays, including a runner-up showing in the finale 4x400 relay.

Norris said 22 athletes participated at state for Panguitch, with many of them scoring points.

Milford’s Colton Barnes enjoyed a great state meet by winning the 100, 200 and 400 meters, with Altamont’s Ashton Arnold winning two events (800, 1,600 meters).

Rich’s girls finished second a year ago to Panguitch by 67 points, and Taylor credits many of her younger teammates for closing that gap.

“I think we generated a lot of excitement from last year , and I think that there were a bunch of new kids coming in from the freshman class, and they did a lot for us, and we’ve just been pushing each other the whole year and it’s been so fun together,” said Taylor.

Rich won two of three relays, and then placed two athletes in the top eight in 10 of 13 events.

Taylor won the 100 and 200 meters and then the 100 and 300 hurdles. Rich sophomore Paige Smith won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters along with the high jump. Haydee Pugmire won the shot put and discus.

The only other 1A girls multi-event winner as Panguitch’s Tabetha Henrie in the 400 and 800 meters.

1A Boys State Champoinship

Team scores

1. Panguitch, 147

2. Milford, 100

3. Monticello, 84

4. Valley, 65

5. Altamont, 64

6. Rich, 58

7. Manila, 31

8. Tintic, 30

Boys individual results

100 meters — 1. Colton Barnes, Milford, Jr., 11.57; 2. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Jr., 11.66; 3. Hudson Parry, Rich, Fr., 11.74; 4. Tavon Black, Monticello, Jr., 11.78; 5. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, Fr., 11.81; 6. Taylor Dotson, Milford, Sr., 11.86; 7. Samuel Leifson, Rich, Jr., 11.87; 8. Carter Rogers, Monticello, Jr., 11.91.

200 meters — 1. Colton Barnes, Milford, Jr., 23.22; 2. Hudson Parry, Rich, Fr., 23.44; 3. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Jr., 23.54; 4. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, Fr., 23.66; 5. Zackary Wirick, Manila, Sr., 24.07; 5. Casey Walter, Panguitch, Fr., 24.07; 7. Taylor Dotson, Milford, Sr., 24.14; 8. Carter Rogers, Monticello, Jr., 24.17.

400 meters — 1. Colton Barnes, Milford, Jr., 51.46; 2. Zackary Wirick, Manila, Sr., 51.50; 3. Hudson Parry, Rich, Fr., 51.78; 4. Soren Welch, Monticello, Sr., 53.27; 5. Casey Walter, Panguitch, Fr., 53.40; 6. Cole Ward, Tintic, Jr., 54.17; 7. Cameron Parkin, Panguitch, Sr., 54.20; 8. Masen Brown, Tintic, So., 54.61.

800 meters — 1. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, Sr., 2:03.77; 2. Warren Spencer, Valley, Jr., 2:04.80; 3. Zackary Wirick, Manila, Sr., 2:05.68; 4. Thomas Draper, Manila, Sr., 2:09.47; 5. Masen Brown, Tintic, So., 2:10.50; 6. Josiah Holloway, Wendover Wildcats, Sr., 2:11.04; 7. Josh Perez, Panguitch, So., 2:11.57; 8. Aaron Gillette, Monticello, Jr., 2:11.78.

1,600 meters — 1. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, Sr., 4:39.95; 2. Warren Spencer, Valley, Jr., 4:45.48; 3. Masen Brown, Tintic, So., 4:47.12; 4. Thomas Draper, Manila, Sr., 4:51.59; 5. Cole Ward, Tintic, Jr., 4:54.63; 6. Aaron Gillette, Monticello, Jr., 4:54.89; 7. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, Sr., 4:54.91; 8. Josh Perez, Panguitch, So., 4:55.27.

3,200 meters — 1. Warren Spencer, Valley, Jr., 10:14.19; 2. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, Sr., 10:14.23; 3. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, Sr., 10:54.48; 4. Taj Morse, Bryce Valley, Fr., 11:08.36; 5. Aaron Gillette, Monticello, Jr., 11:09.95; 6. Daniel Draper, Manila, So., 11:11.48; 7. Trexton Spaulding, Milford, So., 11:26.88; 8. Stayton Winterton, Altamont, Jr., 11:27.62.

110 hurdles — 1. Tyler Cox, Panguitch, Sr., 15.49; 2. Burkley Dalton, Panguitch, Jr., 15.82; 3. Taylor Dotson, Milford, Sr., 16.04; 4. Trentin Keele, Panguitch, Sr., 17.22; 5. Max Albrecht, Panguitch, So., 17.43; 6. Caleb Cox, Panguitch, Fr., 17.80; 7. Curtis Bunker, Monticello, Sr., 17.98; 8. Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona, Jr., 18.49; 9. Silas James, Wayne, Sr.

300 hurdles — 1. Tyler Cox, Panguitch, Sr., 40.60; 2. Burkley Dalton, Panguitch, Jr., 42.70; 3. Samuel Leifson, Rich, Jr., 43.18; 4. Max Albrecht, Panguitch, So., 43.20; 5. Aaron Petersen, Monticello, Sr., 43.65; 6. Jett Holmes, Rich, So., 45.06; 7. Jag George, Milford, Sr., 45.43; 8. Caleb Cox, Panguitch, Fr., 45.50.

4x100 relay — 1. Milford (Griffin Walker, So., Taylor Dotson, Sr., Kyzler Merryweather, So., Colton Barnes, Jr., Trenden Thompson, So., Zander Dewald, Jr., Sadler Barnes, Jr., Drayton Blackburn, Sr.), 44.65; 2. Monticello, 45.01; 3. Rich, 45.68; 4. Panguitch, 45.76; 5. Altamont, 46.74; 6. Tintic, 49.51; 7. Valley, 49.66; 8. Green River, 50.29.

4x400 relay — 1. Altamont (Judd Taylor, Jr., Ryker Thacker, Jr., Galven Gardner, Fr., Ashton Arnold, Sr.), 3:37.58; 2. Panguitch, 3:38.10; 3. Rich, 3:45.10; 4. Milford, 3:54.10; 5. Valley, 3:58.40; 6. Whitehorse, 3:59.02; 7. Monticello, 4:01.14; 8. Tintic, 4:03.21.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Valley (Jace Cox, Jr., Johnny Cox, Sr., Boede Cox, Jr., Warren Spencer, Jr.), 3:48.54; 2. Tintic, 3:50.65; 3. Panguitch, 3:53.11; 4. Monticello, 3:57.84; 5. Milford, 4:01.55; 6. Rich, 4:01.82; 7. Altamont, 4:07.95; 8. Wendover, 4:09.41.

Long jump — 1. Robert Morrison, Monticello, Sr., 21′0; 2. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, Fr., 19′11.5; 3. Griffin Walker, Milford, So., 19′5; 4. Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona, Jr., 19′1; 5. Kyzler Merryweather, Milford, So., 19′0.5; 6. Jace Cox, Valley, Jr., 18′9; 7. Josh Morrison, Monticello, Jr., 18′6.5; 8. Max Albrecht, Panguitch, So., 18′4.

High jump — 1. Jace Cox, Valley, Jr., 6′2; 2. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Jr., 6′0; 3. Daniel Smith, Rich, Jr., 5′10; 4. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, Fr., 5′10; 5. Tyler Cox, Panguitch, Sr., 5′10; 6. Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, Jr., 5′8; 7. Casey Walter, Panguitch, Fr., 5′8; 8. Remme Chappell, Panguitch, Jr., 5′6.

Shot put — 1. Grayson Panas, Altamont, Sr., 46′3.5; 2. Justen Beebe, Milford, Sr., 44′7; 3. Easton Eborn, Rich, So., 42′5.25; 4. Robert Morrison, Monticello, Sr., 41′0.25; 5. Cannon Carter, Milford, So., 40′10.25; 6. Verdis Winder, Tabiona, Jr., 40′8; 7. Colton Beal, Altamont, Jr., 40′1.25; 8. Cooper Springer, Piute, Sr., 39′9.5.

Discus — 1. Nial Reay, Monticello, Sr., 147′1; 2. Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, Jr., 133′9; 3. Koda Bridges, Panguitch, Sr., 129′11; 4. Johnny Cox, Valley, Sr., 124′10; 5. Justen Beebe, Milford, Sr., 117′11; 6. Triston Houston, Panguitch, Sr., 114′11; 7. Tanu Aaitui, Milford, So., 111′10; 8. Morgan Finnicum, Milford, Sr., 108′5.

Javelin — 1. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Jr., 163′4; 2. Robert Morrison, Monticello, Sr., 154′7; 3. Drayton Blackburn, Milford, Sr., 153′9; 4. Johnny Cox, Valley, Sr., 143′9; 5. Grayson Panas, Altamont, Sr., 141′3; 6. Colton Beal, Altamont, Jr., 140′4; 7. Cameron Parkin, Panguitch, Sr., 139′3; 8. Slade Mortenson, Milford, Sr., 138′3.

1A Girls State Champoinship

Team scores

1. Rich, 193

2. Panguitch, 158

3. Valley, 70

4. Manila, 37

5. Monticello, 36

6. Altamont, 32

7. Tabiona, 25

8. Milford, 23

Girls individual results

100 meters — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr., 12.77; 2. Molly Weston, Rich, Fr., 13.33; 3. Jane Jennings, Valley, Fr., 13.43; 4. Raegyn Bateman, Tabiona, Fr., 13.49; 5. Haydn Henderson, Tabiona, Fr., 13.80; 6. Maddie Cox, Valley, So., 13.84; 7. Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, Jr., 13.88; 8. Chloe Stewart, Wayne, So., 14.23.

200 meters — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr., 26.31; 2. Molly Weston, Rich, Fr., 27.40; 3. Jane Jennings, Valley, Fr., 27.44; 4. Raegyn Bateman, Tabiona, Fr., 28.05; 5. Maddie Cox, Valley, So., 28.20; 6. Chloe Stewart, Wayne, So., 28.46; 7. Nya Jolley, Rich, Sr., 28.70; 8. Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, Jr., 28.96.

400 meters — 1. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, Sr., 1:01.39; 2. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, Fr., 1:02.67; 3. Jane Jennings, Valley, Fr., 1:03.34; 4. Lauren Thacker, Altamont, Fr., 1:04.32; 5. Lyda Taylor, Rich, Fr., 1:04.67; 6. Laci Mckinnin, Rich, Fr., 1:04.82; 7. MaKlee Carter, Altamont, Fr., 1:06.07; 8. Kendra Schofield, Milford, So., 1:06.63.

800 meters — 1. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, Sr., 2:23.10; 2. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, Fr., 2:27.18; 3. Lyda Taylor, Rich, Fr., 2:27.28; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, So., 2:28.51; 5. Paige Smith, Rich, So., 2:28.82; 6. Marah Long, Monticello, Jr., 2:35.76; 7. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, Sr., 2:38.36; 8. Ayla Carling, Monticello, Jr., 2:38.52.

1,600 meters — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, So., 11:43.69; 2. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, Fr., 11:48.87; 3. Marah Long, Monticello, Jr., 11:51.55; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, So., 12:04.29; 5. Lyda Taylor, Rich, Fr., 12:09.22; 6. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, Sr., 12:37.01; 7. Ayla Carling, Monticello, Jr., 12:43.63; 8. Paisley Henrie, Panguitch, Jr., 13:09.66.

3,200 meters — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, So., 11:43.69; 2. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, Fr., 11:48.87; 3. Marah Long, Monticello, Jr., 11:51.55; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, So., 12:04.29; 5. Lyda Taylor, Rich, Fr., 12:09.22; 6. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, Sr., 12:37.01; 7. Ayla Carling, Monticello, Jr., 12:43.63; 8. Paisley Henrie, Panguitch, Jr., 13:09.66.

100 hurdles — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr., 14.99; 2. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, Jr., 17.50; 3. Kennedy Carter, Altamont, Jr., 17.59; 4. Rylee Mouldenhauer, Rich, Sr., 17.82; 5. Jordan Conder, Tintic, So., 18.01; 6. Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, Sr., 18.48; 7. Braylyn Pugmire, Rich, Fr., 18.55; 8. Maron Freestone, Monticello, Fr., 20.95.

300 hurdles — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr., 43.47; 2. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, So., 48.18; 3. Kennedy Carter, Altamont, Jr., 50.43; 4. Rylee Mouldenhauer, Rich, Sr., 51.25; 5. Macey Griffiths, Valley, So., 51.64; 6. Braylyn Pugmire, Rich, Fr., 51.85; 7. Grace Tebbs, Panguitch, Fr., 52.04; 8. Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, Sr., 53.01.

4x100 relay — 1. Rich (Peyton Cluff, Jr., Amilla Shinkle, Sr., Clare Shinkle, So., Nya Jolley, Sr., Molly Weston, Fr., Jainee Wallentine, Sr.), 52.64; 2. Valley, 53.16; 3. Panguitch, 54.48; 4. Tabiona, 55.27; 5. Manila, 55.48; 6. Tintic, 56.41; 7. Altamont, 56.79; 8. Piute, 57.23.

4x400 relay — 1. Rich (Amilla Shinkle, Sr., Braylyn Pugmire, Fr., Laci Mckinnin, Fr., Nya Jolley, Sr., Peyton Cluff, Jr., Clare Shinkle, So.), 4:25.98; 2. Altamont, 4:26.68; 3. Valley, 4:33.48; 4. Monticello, 4:34.62; 5. Panguitch, 4:44.11; 6. Milford, 5:04.72; 7. Manila, 5:38.35.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Panguitch (Kadee Harland, Jr., Grace Tebbs, Fr., Tayt Miller, So., Brooke Albrecht, So.), 4:37.20; 2. Manila, 4:40.80; 3. Rich, 4:42.93; 4. Monticello, 4:49.37; 5. Milford, 4:50.00; 6. Altamont, 4:53.38; 7. Tabiona, 5:06.34; 8. Valley, 5:06.89.

Long jump — 1. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, So., 15′9.75; 2. Molly Weston, Rich, Fr., 15′6.5; 3. Kazlee King, Piute, So., 15′4.75; 4. Annabelle Leyland, Valley, Jr., 15′2.25; 5. Rylee Mouldenhauer, Rich, Sr., 15′0.75; 6. Maci Frandsen, Panguitch, So., 14′7.75; 7. Jaidyn McMullin, Milford, Fr., 14′7.5; 8. Emmaree Webb, Tabiona, So., 14′0.5.

High jump — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, So., 5′4; 2. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, Sr., 5′1; 3. Kendra Schofield, Milford, So., 5′1; 4. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, So., 4′11; 5. Brianna Martinez, Valley, Fr., 4′11; 6. Peyton Pippy, Tabiona, So., 4′11; 7. Laci Mckinnin, Rich, Fr., 4′11; 8. Maron Freestone, Monticello, Fr., 4′9.

Shot put — 1. Haydee Pugmire, Rich, Sr., 33′6; 2. Kyleigh Adair, Monticello, Jr., 32′11; 3. Jenilee Keener, Green River, Sr., 32′6.75; 4. Jocelyn Certonio, Panguitch, Sr., 32′0.75; 5. Heather Kerr, Pinnacle, Jr., 31′10; 6. Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, Jr., 31′9.5; 7. Lillee Torgersen, Panguitch, So., 31′7.5; 8. Kimber Reeve, Valley, Sr., 31′0.25.

Discus — 1. Haydee Pugmire, Rich, Sr., 107′8; 2. Jenilee Keener, Green River, Sr., 106′10; 3. Kimber Reeve, Valley, Sr., 96′8; 4. Lacey Ellett, Wayne, Sr., 96′7; 5. Madelyn Frandsen, Panguitch, Sr., 92′4; 6. Lillee Torgersen, Panguitch, So., 92′0; 7. Klarity Edwards, Panguitch, So., 91′2; 8. Mikenna Holm, Milford, Sr., 90′4.

Javelin — 1. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Jr., 129′4; 2. Jenilee Keener, Green River, Sr., 122′10; 3. Maci Frandsen, Panguitch, So., 110′6; 4. Braylyn Pugmire, Rich, Fr., 110′1; 5. Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, Jr., 104′11; 6. Kimber Reeve, Valley, Sr., 100′7; 7. Gracie Dotson, Milford, Jr., 97′10; 8. Lillee Torgersen, Panguitch, So., 97′8.