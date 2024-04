HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: OHS to finish up season at Midland Legacy

Apr. 18—The Odessa High softball team will conclude its season when the Lady Bronchos face Midland Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Midland.

The Lady Bronchos (5-21 overall, 0-9 in District 2-6A) are coming off a 20-5 loss to Wolfforth Frenship on Monday.

Midland Legacy (18-11-3, 5-4) has already clinched a spot in the state playoffs and sits in third place in the District 2-6A standings.