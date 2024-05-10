High school roundup: Zustra, Swiernik pace Lowville to baseball win over Carthage

May 10—CARTHAGE — Zane Zustra went 3-for-3, including slugging a two-run home, and drove in three runs to propel the Lowville baseball team to a 9-5 triumph against Carthage in a Frontier League "A-B" Division game Thursday.

Devin Swiernik went 2-for-3, including a double, and scored three runs for the Red Raiders, who improve to 6-5 on the season, including 5-4 in league play.

Deken Makuch and Eli Gronowski each singled twice for Lowville and Logan Watson doubled and knocked in two runs.

Ethan Moser went 2-for-3, including a double, and scored two runs to pace Carthage (7-7, 3-5).

WATERTOWN 9, GENERAL BROWN 5

Bryce Soluri went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Eddie Hayden went 3-for-5, including a double, to pace the Cyclones past the Lions to win an "A-B" Division game in Dexter.

Preston Soluri and Grayden Decker each singled twice and drove in a run for Watertown (9-3, 6-1) and Daniel Maurer tripled and knocked in a run.

Aiden McManaman went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for General Brown (6-6, 2-5).

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 13, COPENHAGEN 0

Brandon Dodge went 3-for-3 with a triple and two doubles, and Cayden Randall drove in four runs on two hits as the Panthers rolled past the Golden Knights in a five-inning "D" Division game in Belleville.

Brittan Cross pitched the win for the Panthers (9-2, 9-1), striking out 13 batters and allowing one hit against the Golden Knights (5-11, 4-8). He also tripled and singled at the plate.

LYME 18, ALEXANDRIA 3

Derek Radley, Cooper Kaplan and Evan Froelich combined on a one-hitter as the Lakers topped the Purple Ghosts to win a "D" Division game in Alexandria Bay.

Froelich tripled and drove in three runs, Landin Sanford singled, drove in a run and scored four runs and Alex Radley drove in two runs and scored three runs for Lyme (8-2) against Alexandria (6-4).

LAFARGEVILLE 15, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5

Jefferson Smith doubled, singled, drove in three runs and scored three runs to spark the Red Knights past the Vikings to win a division crossover game in Clayton.

Jeremy Shelley and Bradley Smith each singled twice, driving in two and one run, respectively, for LaFargeville (2-12, 1-10) against Thousand Islands (2-7, 2-6).

CANTON 4-8, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1-2

Starting pitchers Zadok Roiger and Jackson Ames combined to hold Norwood-Norfolk to no earned runs en route each winning a game of Canton's Northern Athletic Conference Central Division doubleheader sweep in Canton.

Roiger pitched the Golden Bears' 4-1 win in the first game, scattering seven hits and striking out two in six innings. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Charlie Todd supplied two hits and two RBIs for Canton and Parker Ames also had a hit and an RBI.

In the 8-2 second-game win, Jackson Ames struck out eight and allowed two hits in five innings. He also went 2-for-4 on offense. John Ahlfeld doubled and drove in four runs for the Golden Bears. Roiger added a hit and an RBI.

For Norwood-Norfolk in the first game, Brock Cousineau went 3-for-3 and Matt Richards hit a double.

HARRISVILLE 5, HEUVELTON 0

Aiden Chartrand hurled a one-hit shutout to help the unbeaten Pirates take command and claim an NAC West Division victory against the Bulldogs in Heuvelton.

Connor Mantle hit a double and a single for Harrisville (11-0). Brendan Loos added a base hit and drove in two runs.

Ryley Liscum struck out 12 batters on the mound for Heuvelton (7-2). He added a double for the Bulldogs' lone hit.

LISBON 11, EDWARDS-KNOX 3

Gabe Smith pitched a three-hitter over seven innings, striking out seven, as the Golden Knights defeated the Cougars in a West Division game in Russell.

Lucas Gravlin hit a triple, single and knocked in four runs for Lisbon. Isaiah White supplied a double, triple and three RBIs. Smith contributed two base hits and a RBI.

MORRISTOWN 12, CLIFTON-FINE 2

Peyton Donnelly delivered a three-hitter and Joe Wrobel hit a home run in the Green Rockets' West Division win against the Eagles in Morristown.

Sawyer Belisle and Dominic Perretta each doubled for Morristown.

Kevin Wisner delivered a double for Clifton-Fine.

PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 10, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3

Natea Phippen provided two singles and Avery Zenger doubled in the Panthers' East Division victory over the Yellow Jackets in Parishville.

Ian Johns Jr. finished with a double and two singles for Madrid-Waddington and Caleb Averill hit three singles.

In a Central Division game, Gouverneur edged Massena 2-1.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, CARTHAGE 0

Colleen Davis tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs, and Riley Monroe went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Spartans blanked the Comets in an "A-B" Division game played in Carthage.

Remissa Stephens doubled twice, singled and knocked in three runs for South Jefferson (13-1, 9-0) and Elizabeth Hobbs singled and drove in four runs.

Shea O'Dell tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one for the Spartans.

Erin Bracy tripled and singled for Carthage (2-10, 1-6).

LOWVILLE 9, GENERAL BROWN 0

Anna Dening twirled a one-hitter over six innings, striking out 14, as the Red Raiders blanked the Lions to win an "A-B" Division game in Dexter.

With her effort, Dening surpassed the 100-strikeout mark for the season for Lowville (7-3).

Catherine Peer went 4-for-5, including three triples and a double, and drove in four runs for the Red Raiders and Kara Macaulay, Anna King and Kendyl Allen each singled twice, with Macaulay knocking in a pair of runs against General Brown (4-8, 3-8).

SANDY CREEK 18, SACKETS HARBOR 0

Madden Soluri spun a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one as the Comets blanked the Patriots in a meeting of division leaders in Sandy Creek.

Scout Preston tripled, singled and drove in five runs to pace an 18-hit attack by Sandy Creek (12-1, 12-0), Madison Darling went 3-for-3, including a double, and drove in two runs and Mikayla Glazier went 3-for-4 and knocked in a pair of runs.

Also for the Comets, Julia Hollister doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs and Soluri, Haidyn Soluri and Baylee Williams each singled twice.

Emily Curley doubled to lead Sackets Harbor (9-4).

THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, BEAVER RIVER 2

Melanie Wiley spun a four-hitter, striking out 16 and walking none as the Vikings edged the Beavers to win a "C" Division game in Clayton.

Tatum Wiley singled and drove in a run for Thousand Islands (8-4) which managed two hits against Beaver River (7-8, 4-8).

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 8, LYME 5

Eily Vaughn went 3-for-4, scored three runs and drove in a run to pace the Panthers past the Lakers to win a "D" Division game in Belleville.

Kaylie Parker singled twice, drove in two runs and scored two runs for Belleville Henderson (6-8, 5-6).

Kadence Millard scattered six hits, striking out two and walking one to record the win.

Kennady Scott totaled two hits for Lyme (3-8).

INDIAN RIVER 16, WATERTOWN 11

The Warriors (1-10, 1-8) defeated the Cyclones to win an "A-B" Division game played in Watertown.

Montanna Evans homered, tripled and drove in two runs for Watertown (8-7, 5-3), Rylee Combs singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs, Mallory Peters, Willa Overton and Payton McConnell each singled twice and Molly Maurer tripled.

HEUVELTON 9, HARRISVILLE 6

Heuvelton scored eight runs over the first two innings en route to a victory over first-place Harrisville in an NAC West Division showdown in Harrisville.

Chasity Johnson and Lakan Marton each left the yard with home runs for the Bulldogs (9-2). Marton added a double and Johnson contributed a single while also pitching the victory for Heuvelton.

Carley Simmons added three singles and Mikayla Ritchie singled twice for Heuvelton.

Ava Bearor and Avery Chartrand each tripled and singled for the Pirates (11-2). Lila Stephenson supplied three singles and Jaylin Fayette singled twice.

HAMMOND 6, HERMON-DEKALB 5 (10)

Mikayla Jones singled and scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to lead the Red Devils to the victory in a West Division game in Hammond.

Landree Kenyon supplied a triple and two singles for the Red Devils. Ava Howie struck out 10 on the mound in winning a pitching duel with Hermon-DeKalb's Maya Green, who also struck out 10.

Howie added three singles and Kayla Vaugh followed with two singles.

Lauren Holland hit a pair of doubles for Hermon-DeKalb.

MORRISTOWN 18-19, CLIFTON-FINE 6-2

Addie Graveline hit a home run in each game and drove in five runs total as the Green Rockets swept the Eagles in a West Division doubleheader in Morristown.

Issy Woodcock added two singles and Eliza Ramsey and Olivia Rice each knocked in two runs in the 18-6 win in the opening game.

Scarlett Ritchie pitched both wins and Woodcock followed with a triple and single in the second game, a 19-2 win. Hunter Simmons finished with three singles.

In another West Division game, Lisbon defeated Edwards-Knox 23-3.

MADRID-WADDINGTON 13, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 9

Bailee Skinner totaled two singles and a double and Erica Bates doubled twice to lead the Madrid-Waddington offense in a East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton in Madrid.

Hannah Manson added a double and single and winning pitcher Kendall Thompson contributed two singles at the plate.

Taya Whitehill singled three times for the Panthers.

In two other East Division games, Tupper Lake beat Colton-Pierrepont 9-7 and St. Lawrence blasted St. Regis Falls 24-0.

In the Central Division, both Canton and Gouverneur won two games. Gouverneur swept a doubleheader from Massena 9-1 and 10-3. Renise Richards pitched a no-hitter in the first game for the Wildcats. Canton beat OFA 17-1 and then blanked Norwood-Norfolk 20-0.

BOYS LACROSSE

WATERTOWN 19, INDIAN RIVER 11

Nico Spaziani totaled 10 points, including scoring four goals and assisting on six others, as the Cyclones cruised to victory against the Warriors to win a Frontier League game in Watertown.

Jack Adams recorded seven points, including scoring five goals, and Kage Loftus contributed five goals and an assist for Watertown (11-2, 5-0).

Jack Rathbun scored two goals and goalie Norman Cushman made 10 saves to record the win for the Cyclones.

Riley Alexander scored five goals to lead Indian River (6-8, 3-2), Brady Lynch totaled three goals and two assists and Connor McMahon tallied two goals and an assist.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, IMMACULATE HEART 3

Cobin O'Brien totaled eight points, including recording six assists, to fuel the Spartans to victory against the Cavaliers to win a Frontier League game in Adams.

Andre Watts supplied three goals for South Jefferson (11-2, 4-0) and Julien Watts and Adam Pooler each scored a pair of goals.

Jakob Amidon tallied a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (0-11, 0-5) and goalie Brayden Hanlin finished with 16 saves.

CARTHAGE 11, GENERAL BROWN 5

Grant Dicob totaled five points, including scoring a pair of goals, and Marcus Hickey supplied three goals and an assist as the Comets defeated the Lions to win a Frontier League game in Carthage.

Kayden Paquette scored three goals for Carthage (6-6, 2-2), and goalie Conor Hickey made 12 saves to record the win.

Luke Dupee scored two goals to pace General Brown (6-7, 3-2) and goalie Luke Secreti finished with eight saves.

LOWVILLE 7, THOUSAND ISLANDS 6

Will Vokey totaled three goals and an assist as the Red Raiders edged the Vikings to win a nonleague game in Lowville.

Jack Rowsam contributed two goals and an assist and goalie Charlie Vonwal made nine saves to post the win for Lowville (7-6) against Thousand Islands (4-9).

GIRLS LACROSSE

CARTHAGE 11, GENERAL BROWN 5

Isabelle Wormwood generated five goals and an assist to propel the Comets past the Lions to win a Frontier League game in Dexter.

Macie Hancock contributed two goals and two assists and Cadence Jones chipped in with a goal and an assist for Carthage (6-7, 2-6) against General Brown (5-8, 3-5).

BOYS TENNIS

WATERTOWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 0

The Cyclones gained straight sets wins from Riley Morrison, Jonah Stone and Gavin Stone in a Frontier League sweep of the Warriors in Philadelphia.

The Watertown doubles teams of Caleb Hale and Jack Marra and Peter Jennings and Alexander Boomhower also won in straight sets.

LOWVILLE 3, CARTHAGE 2

Lowville bounced back from losses at first and second singles to claim third singles and both doubles matches for the victory in Carthage.

Dieondre Wells won at third singles 6-2, 6-3. In doubles, Nolan Moshier and Ethan Bryant took the first match and Jevin Ray and Liam Caudill swept the second.

Rafferty Pittman and Isiahis Beauchamp won their respective singles matches for Carthage by the same 6-1, 6-2 scores.