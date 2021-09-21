High school roundup: Northwest softball, volleyball squads pick up wins in weekend tournaments

Sep. 21—Softball

Northwest Whitfield 6, Rockmart 5

Northwest Whitfield 7, Calhoun 4

Northwest Whitfield (15-5) picked up two wins as part of the Score International softball tournament at Warner Park in Chattanooga on Saturday, defeating Rockmart 6-5 and Calhoun 7-4.

Against Rockmart (10-8), Northwest jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and held on through a comeback attempt for the 6-5 win in the five-inning game. The Lady Bruins added two in the third and one in the fourth, while Rockmart scored two in the fifth after entering the final inning down three.

Torrey Cummings and Mia Sewell each had a double for Northwest, and Abigail Rann had three RBIs, including a two-RBI single in the first inning.

In the Calhoun (15-9) game, a six-run second inning propelled Northwest to the win.

Kylie Hayes pitched all six innings, striking out six and allowing seven hits. Hayes finished 2-for-3, as did Sewell and Eden Rann. Alison Cowan was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Northwest racked up 13 hits.

Northwest resumes Region 7-4A action tonight with a home doubleheader against undefeated Central of Carrollton at 5.

Volleyball

Northwest wins two at Saturday tournament

Northwest Whitfield (17-5) competed in a tournament Saturday at Emerson's LakePoint Sports Complex, splitting two games in pool play and winning one tournament game.

The Lady Bruins, playing in the same complex that Northwest played in at last year's Class 4A state finals, defeated North Hall 2-1 and fell to Cartersville 2-1 in pool play. Northwest fell to Denmark 2-0 in tournament play before defeating Mill Creek 2-1.

On the day, Emma Allen tallied 43 assists and 36 kills; Emma Hayes had 35 kills and 17 digs; Allie Anderson had 43 assists; and Whitley Chumley had 38 digs.

Northwest plays in a tri-match tonight in Jasper against Pickens and Ridgeland.

To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.