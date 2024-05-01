High school roundup: Lyme's Froelich no-hits Thousands Islands, striking out 11, in baseball win

May 1—CHAUMONT — Evan Froelich tossed a no-hitter over five innings to back Lyme's baseball team to a 17-0 triumph over Thousand Islands on Tuesday in a Frontier League nonleague game.

Froelich struck out 11 and walked only one for the Lakers, who improve to 5-1 on the season.

Lyme was held to three hits by Thousand Islands (2-3, 2-2) with Froelich singling and driving in a run.

The Lakers broke out by scoring five runs in the second inning, three in the third and nine more in the fourth as the game was shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.

OFA 8, MASSENA 6

Blue Devils junior pitcher Tyler Sovie weathered some tough seas allowing five runs in the first three innings but cruised home by blanking the Red Raiders over the last three innings to record a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory.

Ogdensburg Free Academy posted its fifth straight division win by erupting for five runs in the fourth inning and adding one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Sovie, who also tripled in the seventh, also singled in the fourth inning.

Lucca LaBella singled twice and scored three runs and Dylan Sovie also singled for the Blue Devils.

Taylor Mitchell singled twice for Massena.

Also in NAC play, Potsdam defeated Norwood-Norfolk, 24-6, and Parishville-Hopkinton downed Brushton-Moira, 25-3.

BOYS LACROSSE

WATERTOWN 20, IMMACULATE HEART 3

Jack Converse and Antonio Marzano each generated three goals as the Cyclones cruised to victory against the Cavaliers to win a Frontier League game at Immaculate Heart Central.

Fourteen players scored at least a goal to help pace a balanced attack for Watertown (8-1, 2-0).

Kate Loftus and Austin Bence each supplied a pair of goals for the Cyclones, while Jack Rathbun and Nico Spaziani each contributed a goal and two assists.

Also for Watertown, Parker Andiorio, Andre Tillman, Owen O'Donnell and Jack Adams each tallied a goal and an assist.

Goalie Brayden Hanlin finished with seven saves for IHC (0-7, 0-2).

GENERAL BROWN 15, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4

Gabe Secreti totaled nine points, including scoring five goals and assisting on four others to propel the Lions past the Vikings to win a Frontier League game in Dexter.

Luke Dupee tallied six points, including scoring a pair of goals for General Brown (5-5, 2-0), and Nolan Ganter tallied three goals and an assist.

Dom Morgia chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Lions, and goalie Luke Secreti made eight saves to record the win against Thousand Islands (2-6, 0-2).

SOUTH JEFFERSON 9, CARTHAGE 5

The Spartans (8-2, 2-0) defeated the Comets to win a Frontier League game played in Adams.

Gage Marino scored a pair of goals for Carthage (4-5, 1-1) and goalie Conor Hickey finished with six saves.

INDIAN RIVER 13, LOWVILLE 6

The Warriors (4-6, 1-1) defeated the Red Raiders (4-5, 0-2) in a Frontier League game played in Lowville.

In NAC crossover play, Massena topped Colton Pierrepont, 14-4, and Potsdam downed Saranac Lake Placid, 9-6.

GIRLS LACROSSE

INDIAN RIVER 12, WATERTOWN 4

Keera Lalonde totaled seven points, including scoring four goals, to help propel the Warriors past the Cyclones to win a Frontier League game in Watertown.

Raven Marsell tallied four goals and an assist and also secured eight draw controls for Indian River (7-2, 4-2).

Goalie Cora Russell made seven saves to record the win for the Warriors.

Olivia Macutek tallied two goals and an assist for Watertown (5-2, 3-2).

GENERAL BROWN 9, IMMACULATE HEART 7

Cameryn Case scored six goals to pace the Lions past the Cavaliers to win a Frontier League game at IHC.

Goalie Emma House made 10 saves to record the win for General Brown (4-5, 3-2).

Mollie Peckham scored two goals and assisted on another for the Lions, and Natalia Uscio contributed a goal and an assist.

Bella Bombard totaled three goals and an assist for IHC (1-8, 0-7), Abby Bombard scored a pair of goals and goalie Piper Gonas finished with nine saves.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, CARTHAGE 3

Savannah Hodges totaled eight points, including generating six goals, as the Spartans cruised to victory over the Comets to win a Frontier League game in Adams.

Jade Doldo supplied five goals and an assist for South Jefferson (8-2, 7-0), Lily Morrison contributed two goals and an assist and Chloe Elmer won 14 draw controls.

Emma Kelley and Brooke Perry each tallied a goal and an assist for the Spartans and Hannah Hathway and Lydia Tremont each recorded a pair of assists.

Cadence Jones scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Carthage (5-6, 1-5).

CANTON 15, OFA 2

A promising start for the Blue Devils turned into a cruise-control finish by the Golden Bears, who posted an NAC victory at home.

OFA played Canton to a 1-1 tie through the first quarter, but Canton tallied six unanswered goals in the second period and forged an 8-1 advantage in the second half.

Ella Ramsdell tallied an unassisted goal for the Blue Devils and Taylor Pinkerton scored from Marisa Lovely.

Also in NAC play, Salmon River blanked Malone, 24-0.

SOFTBALL

COPENHAGEN 9, LYME 3

Samantha Stokely went 3-for-4, including a triple and a double, drove in two runs and scored two runs to pace the Golden Knights past the Lakers to win a "D" Division game in Chaumont.

Winning pitcher Caitlynn Case tripled, singled and drove in a run for Copenhagen (3-9, 3-7).

Aubriana Simmons and Rhianna Kriner, each singled twice for the Golden Knights, with Simmons knocking in a pair of runs.

Case tossed a four-hitter, striking out one while walking five for Copenhagen against Lyme (3-4).

SOUTH LEWIS 13, BEAVER RIVER 12 (5)

Senior Annabell Wilcox made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the fifth inning with runners on first and third to seal the victory for South Lewis in a "C" Division game shortened to five innings due to rain, at Beaver Falls.

Wilcox caught the ball for the second out, then doubled off the runner on first base for final out for the Falcons (7-1).

South Lewis scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Kendra Lehman hit two doubles and a triple for Beaver River (1-7).

MASSENA 30, OFA 15

The Blue Devils produced 12 hits but the Red Raiders capitalized on walks and errors to pull away and post an NAC Central Division triumph, led by Ainsley Cromie, who doubled twice and singled and Julia Dennis, who singled three times.

Chloe Best lined a double and two singles, Emily Regan tripled and singled and Taylor Dashnaw doubled twice to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy which also received a double and single from Brooke Barr and Marisa Lovely.

HEUVELTON 5, LISBON 4

The Bulldogs staked pitcher Chasity Johnson to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and the righthander, with help of three nice pays by shortstop Carley Simmons, stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third base in the bottom of the seventh inning to back her team to an NAC West Division victory over the Golden Knights.

Simmons also singled in a run with one of only two Heuvelton hits off Lisbon's hard-throwing eighth grader Adia Richards who struck out nine.

Lisbon finished with five hits in the game as Ava Bouchey singled twice and Averee Bouchey singled and tallied two RBIs.

HAMMOND 8, EDWARDS-KNOX 3

Eight players hit safely for the Red Devils led by Landree Kenyon who belted a home run and a double in a 4-for-4 outing at the plate and Grace Belknap who singled four times to pace Hammond to victory over the Cougars in an NAC West Division game.

Mikayla Jones doubled and singled for the Red Devils and Mia Tully, winning pitcher Ava Howie singled.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

WATERTOWN 79.5, SOUTH JEFFERSON 61.5

Cam Collins (200-meter dash, 400 run) and Tafarhi Brown (800 run, long jump) won a pair of events with Collins anchoring the winning 400 relay to pace a balanced effort as the Cyclones bested the Spartans in a Frontier League encounter in Watertown.

Timothy Renzi (1,600 run, 3,200 run), and Mason Beattie (shot put, discus) each prevailed in a pair of individual events for South Jefferson, with Renzi running on the winning 3,200 relay.

INDIAN RIVER 130, SANDY CREEK 8

Jeremyiah Ewing won three individual events (400, triple jump, high jump) as the Warriors bested the Comets in a Frontier League meeting.

Joseph Raap (110 high hurdles, 400 intermediate hurdles), Roje Richards (100 dash, 200 dash) and Brycen DeWaine (shot put, discus) each prevailed in two individual events for Indian River.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

SOUTH JEFFERSON 96, WATERTOWN 36

Kennady Billman won three individual events — the 100 dash, the 200 dash and the long jump — and also ran on the winning 400 relay to propel the Spartans to victory over the Cyclones to win a Frontier League meet in Watertown.

Chloe Abbott (400 hurdles, shot put) and Annabelle Renzi (800 run, 3,000 run) each won two individual events for South Jefferson.

Hailey Thomas won a pair of individual events (100 high hurdles, high jump) to pace Watertown.

LOWVILLE 116, SANDY CREEK 14

Carli Freeman (800, 1,500, 3,000) won three individual events, and Maya Laribee (shot put, discus), Taci Smith (100 hurdles, 200 dash), Anya Rush (400 hurdles, long jump) and Ella Hinman (3,000, triple jump) each won a pair of individual events to propel the Red Raiders past the Comets in Frontier League competition.

LOWVILLE 71, INDIAN RIVER 70

Carli Freeman (800, 1,500, 3,000) was a triple winner and Rush (400 hurdles, long jump) won a pair of individual events as the Red Raiders edged the Warriors in a Frontier League meeting.

INDIAN RIVER 116, SANDY CREEK 18

Cleopatra Kalunda (100 dash, long jump) and Anna Payne each prevailed in two individual events as the Warriors topped the Comets in a Frontier League meet.