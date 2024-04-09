HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: White named new head coach and athletic director in Pampa

Apr. 8—Compass Academy head football coach and athletic director Floyd White is leaving to take over the same positions at Pampa.

Pampa Independent School District made the announcement in a press release on Monday.

The announcement came after the Pampa ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in a special called meeting to hire White as the next head coach and athletic director.

White, who has over 22 years of coaching experience, is a graduate of Pampa High School.

White has been the head coach of the Cougars for the last three years as the team posted records of 1-10 in 2021 and 4-7 in both 2022 and 2023.

White replaces Cody Robinson who resigned after three seasons as the head coach in Pampa.

The Harvesters (who play in District 2-4A Division I) are coming off a 2-8 record from 2023.