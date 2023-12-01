High School Football: Live updates from playoff games involving Abilene, Big Country teams

It’s time for December football. Well, except for Albany and Abilene Christian High, who are playing the last day of November.

Two things connect all the remaining Big Country teams still playing — they’ve all been here before, and they all play excellent defense.

Two teams with hefty pedigrees — Abilene High and Aledo — meet in a monumental matchup Friday night in Stephenville, while we’re a week away from a potential Brownwood-Stephenville matchup for a state championship game berth.

The Lions and Yellow Jackets must get past two tough opponents this week first.

Brownwood plays defending Region I-4A Division I finalist Decatur on Friday in Waco, while Stephenville plays Anna on Friday in North Richland Hills. Anna knocked the Yellow Jackets out of the playoffs in the second round last year.

Hawley running back Landon Sykora is tackled by Sonora defenders during the Region 1-2A Div. 1 semifinal game in San Angelo Friday Nov. 24, 2023. Final score was 31-8, Hawley.

Defending Class 2A D-I state champion Hawley plays unbeaten Stratford on Friday in Lubbock, while defending Class 2A D-II state champion Albany plays Collinsville for the Division II title for the second straight year Thursday in Iowa Park.

Abilene Christian High also plays Thursday, drawing Conroe Covenant Christian in the TAPPS Six-Man Division II state title game at Waco ISD Stadium. The Panthers are seeking their first state title since 2011 and fifth overall. It's ACHS' 10th title game appearance.

Two-time defending Class 1A D-I state champion Westbrook plays Happy in a state semifinal game Friday in Lubbock, while Gordon plays Jonesboro in the other semifinal Saturday in Weatherford.

Benjamin, the defending Class 1A D-II state champion, also seeks its second state title game appearance in school history against Klondike on Saturday in Sweetwater.

