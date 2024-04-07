High school cheer, dance championships crown 2024 winners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 NMAA state spirit championships wrapped up over the weekend. Dance competitions were held on Friday while cheerleading concluded the weekend on Saturday. The top three results from every classification are listed below
5A Cheer
La Cueva
Rio Rancho
Eldorado
5A co-ed Cheer
Organ Mountain
Centennial
Hobbs
4A Cheer
Taos
St. Pius
Valley
A-4A co-ed Cheer
Lovington
Bernalillo
Bloomfield
3A Cheer
Ruidoso
Cobre
Raton
A-2A Cheer
Maxwell
Questa
Clayton
5A Dance
Roswell
La Cueva
Atrisco Heritage
A-4A Dance
Hope Christian
St. Michael’s
Sandia Prep
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.