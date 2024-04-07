Advertisement

High school cheer, dance championships crown 2024 winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 NMAA state spirit championships wrapped up over the weekend. Dance competitions were held on Friday while cheerleading concluded the weekend on Saturday. The top three results from every classification are listed below

5A Cheer

  1. La Cueva

  2. Rio Rancho

  3. Eldorado

5A co-ed Cheer

  1. Organ Mountain

  2. Centennial

  3. Hobbs

4A Cheer

  1. Taos

  2. St. Pius

  3. Valley

A-4A co-ed Cheer

  1. Lovington

  2. Bernalillo

  3. Bloomfield

3A Cheer

  1. Ruidoso

  2. Cobre

  3. Raton

A-2A Cheer

  1. Maxwell

  2. Questa

  3. Clayton

5A Dance

  1. Roswell

  2. La Cueva

  3. Atrisco Heritage

A-4A Dance

  1. Hope Christian

  2. St. Michael’s

  3. Sandia Prep

