High school cheer, dance championships crown 2024 winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 NMAA state spirit championships wrapped up over the weekend. Dance competitions were held on Friday while cheerleading concluded the weekend on Saturday. The top three results from every classification are listed below

5A Cheer

La Cueva Rio Rancho Eldorado

5A co-ed Cheer

Organ Mountain Centennial Hobbs

4A Cheer

Taos St. Pius Valley

A-4A co-ed Cheer

Lovington Bernalillo Bloomfield

3A Cheer

Ruidoso Cobre Raton

A-2A Cheer

Maxwell Questa Clayton

5A Dance

Roswell La Cueva Atrisco Heritage

A-4A Dance

Hope Christian St. Michael’s Sandia Prep

