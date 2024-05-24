High school boys lacrosse: Corner Canyon keeps its claim to the 6A throne with double overtime win over Davis

Corner Canyon celebrates winning the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game against Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

It’s no secret that Corner Canyon has dominated boys lacrosse ever since it became a Utah High School Activities Association sanctioned sport.

The Chargers have never lost a state championship and they’ve only lost five total games in program history.

The three-time reigning champs looked like they were going to be dethroned when Davis made a late comeback and pushed Friday’s 6A championship to double overtime, but Corner Canyon yet again claimed the 6A crown for the fourth time in a row in a 12-11 win over the Darts.

“We’ve been to this stage before but that was definitely the one that greyed my hair the most,” said Corner Canyon head coach Aaron Ika. “We’re a very inexperienced team. We had one senior in the starting six on offense. Their youth and inexperience showed a little bit today, but they battled all year and that’s what they’re about.

“I couldn’t be prouder as a coach, four in a row, my last game, so it’s a heck of a way to send me off.”

Corner Canyon celebrates winning the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game against Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon celebrates winning the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game against Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon plays Davis in the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon celebrates winning the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game against Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon plays Davis in the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon plays Davis in the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon plays Davis in the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon goalie Mitchell Phippen blocks a shot on goal during the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game against Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon celebrates winning the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game against Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon celebrates winning the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game against Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Corner Canyon looked like its usual dominant self as it jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. Davis answered with three goals of its own to tie the game at 3-3, but Corner Canyon kept a small lead throughout most of the contest.

Kisen Muramoto and OJ Ika led the Chargers in scoring, with both of Muramoto’s goals coming in the first half to help push Corner Canyon to a 8-4 halftime lead.

“We dug deep and there it was, we got the victory,” said Muramoto. “Davis put up a great fight. They’re a great team but we fought hard and we’ve worked hard all season and it paid off.”

While the Chargers had a comfortable lead through most of the third quarter, Davis flipped the game in the fourth.

With an 11-7 deficit, the Darts defense tightened and held Corner Canyon scoreless in the fourth quarter while scoring four goals of their own to force overtime.

Davis then started winning possession more than Corner Canyon in overtime, but the Chargers’ defense kept getting stops to give its offense more chances at getting the golden goal.

“It was a combination of trusting each other, team defense and just hustle plays from guys that we’ve grown to expect to do that kind of stuff,” coach Ika said. “(People) counted us out to start the year. They said three (championships) was it and we were done.

“We told them we make our own destiny.”

Neither defense was keen on giving up a goal, and the offenses were unable to find the back of the net until Corner Canyon finally broke through in double overtime as Kampton Dutton got downhill and found the golden goal for the Chargers’ fourth straight state championship.

“It’s a crazy thing being a freshman just coming in and trusting my instincts, and luckily it went in,” Dutton said. “I wasn’t thinking about anything. I just caught the ball, went in straight, shot and scored.

“It’s great being a young guy and giving everything you’ve got to keep your spot. I love my team, I love my coaches and I had to give everything I had.”

It was a bittersweet moment for coach Ika, who coached his last season at Corner Canyon. Ika ended his tenure with the Chargers with four state championships and a 75-5 record.

“It’s been absolutely fun to be a part of,” Ika said. “It’s been one of the highlights of my life so far to be a part of this and help grow this sport in Utah. It’s been really fun to see and the competition level just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”