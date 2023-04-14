High school basketball star Mikey Williams arrested, facing felony gun charges

Mikey Williams, a star basketball recruit who is signed to play for Memphis next season, was arrested Thursday in Jamul, California, on suspicion of multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The San Diego Union-Tribune and NBC 7 San Diego both reported that Williams, 18, was booked on suspicion of five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The San Diego Sheriff's Department told ESPN that Williams will likely face just one charge.

Williams was booked Thursday afternoon and released on $50,000 bail just after midnight Friday morning. No details on the alleged incident that led to the arrest have been released.

From ESPN:

There are multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon against Williams, according to police documents, but he is likely to face one charge, per San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Gavin Lanning. Williams is accused of violating California penal code Chapter 9, Section 245(a)(2), which involves "any person who commits an assault upon the person of another with a firearm." The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison.

In a statement, Memphis said it was “aware of the situation” and “gathering more information.” Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, Williams is due back in court on April 20.

Williams emerged in recent years as one of the most popular amateur basketball players on social media. He amassed 3.8 million Instagram followers, 2.1 million followers on TikTok and his highlights have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Williams' Instagram account was deactivated on Friday.

Williams turned that massive social media presence into lucrative endorsement deals, including a sneaker contract with Puma. In doing so, Williams became the first American high school basketball player to sign a deal with a global footwear company.

San Ysidro's Mikey Williams in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic on January 14, 2023, in Springfield, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Williams, a 6-foot-3 guard, is ranked No. 31 nationally in the class of 2023 by Rivals. Williams and San Ysidro High School teammate J.J. Taylor — the No. 60 player in the class — both committed to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

The duo signed with Memphis during the November early signing period as part of an acclaimed six-man recruiting class that is ranked No. 3 in the country behind Kentucky and Duke. Williams is the highest-rated player in the class.