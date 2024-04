Apr. 19—The Wolfforth Frenship baseball team took the first game in this week's series against Permian, winning 7-2 Thursday at McCanlies Field.

The Panthers now sit at 14-13-1 overall, 5-5 in District 2-6A.

Frenship remains at the top of the standings at 20-7-1, 9-1.

Both teams will meet up at 6 p.m. Friday in Wolfforth for game two.