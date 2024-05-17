High school baseball roundup: Benbrook tosses third consecutive no-hitter, more from area

The UIL baseball regional quarterfinals are underway, and Fort Worth-area teams are playing to get one step closer to the state tournament.

See results and more in the Fort Worth-area high school baseball roundup.

Keller throttles Southlake Carroll

Keller head coach Rob Stramp expected a low scoring game to start a Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Southlake Carroll.

But his offense had other plans and relentlessly scored to stun the Dragons with a 10-0 run rule victory at LD Bell High School on Thursday. Cole Koeninger hit a two run home run to end the game in the fifth inning.

Keller third baseman Cole Koeninger runs the bases after his home run, run ruled Southlake during a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Team mates swarm Keller third baseman Cole Koeninger after his home run ended a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Southlake Carroll started ace pitcher Jack Fuller on the mound. Fuller tossed a complete game shutout in the bi-district and area rounds but had control issues against Keller’s offense. He allowed seven hits, six runs and fours walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Keller also had an ace on the mound in Christopher Langley, who threw seven innings in the area round without giving up an earned run. He continued his elite production, allowing two hits en route to a complete game shutout against a talented Carroll offense.

Keller pitcher Chris Langley pitched a complete game only allowing Southlake two hits during a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Langley struck out six batters and prevented Carroll from making hard contact.

“He threw strikes,” Stramp said. “He didn’t walk anybody. He had good intent with his pitches. ... He got out of a few innings where they got people on base and just competed.”

Keller pitcher Chris Langley pitched a complete game only allowing Southlake two hits during a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Stramp said he was “really happy” to see Keller’s offense continue to improve following a rough stretch during district play.

“We’ve been swinging the bat a lot better than we did in district,” Stramp said. “ … I feel like we’re swinging the bat as good as we have all year.”

Keller first baseman Landry Stamps and right fielder Jackson Ridge meet third baseman Cole Koeninger at home after Koeninger;s home run ended a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Koeninger led the way with three hits, including the walkoff home run. He also had a team high three RBIs.

Brady Reeves notched the highlight of the game by stealing home plate. Teammate Brock Burkett took off for second and Reeves capitalized amid the chaos and bolted for home, barely managing to score.

Keller left fielder Brady Reeves checks with the home plate umpire after stealing home during a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Keller has steadily improved throughout the season. Stramp said the team needed the experience, considering there are a lot of “new faces” on the roster.

“We made a lot of mistakes in district,” Stramp said. “We still make mistakes but they are maturing. They are getting better as they get more games underneath their belt.”

Keller infielder Cole Koeninger reacts to his double during a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Stramp said the playoffs provided a clean slate and a “new season” for his team. It gave the Indians an opportunity to showcase how they’ve grown.

“We finished third in district, but that doesn’t matter,” Stramp said. “All kinds of crazy things happen in the playoffs.”

Keller center fielder Brock Burkett beats the throw to Southlake first baseman Mathias O’Donnell during a UIL District 6A Region 1 Quarterfinals baseball game at L.D. Bell in Hurst, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Both Southlake Carroll and Keller failed to make it out of the area round in the 2023 season.

Keller made the state title game in 2021 and Southlake Carroll won the state championship in 2022. Both programs are looking to get back to Austin, and the winner of the series will need to defeat either Flower Mound or Prosper.

Benbrook throws third consecutive no-hitter

The Benbrook Bobcats had thrown back-to-back no-hitters against Van Alstyne, the team that eliminated them last season. Hudson Stockton and Sebastian Martinez, the pitchers that threw the gems, are both sophomores.

It doesn’t get much better than that, right?

Somehow, the Bobcats one-upped themselves to start a Class 4A regional quarterfinal series against Aubrey at Coppell High School. Benbrook junior Jax Stockton continued him team’s excellent stretch from the mound and, somehow, tossed a third consecutive no-hitter to secure a 1-0 victory over Aubrey.

Benbrook’s opponents, in three games, have sent 63 batters to the plate and none managed to tally a hit. Jax Stockton struck out six batters and walked two to join his brother Hudson Stockton in Benbrook’s no-hit club.

A home run from Fabian Ortega gave the Bobcats a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning and Jax Stockton slammed the door shut in the top of the seventh with two strikeouts and a line out.

Benbrook and Aubrey will play game two at 7:30 on Friday at Coppell High School. If neccessary, game three will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Coppell High School.

RESULTS

Midland Legacy (20-18-1) vs. FW Boswell (30-6)

G1: Boswell 2, Legacy 1

Rockwall-Heath (31-7) vs. Mansfield Legacy (22-14-1)

G1: Rockwall-Heath 11, Mansfield Legacy 8

Wichita Falls Rider (26-10) vs. Grapevine (32-4)

G1: Grapevine 3, Rider 1

Decatur (25-10) vs. Springtown (23-8)

G1: Springtown 5, Decatur 4