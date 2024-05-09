High Heat: An essential guide to Palm Beach County high school baseball
Palm Beach County's high school baseball programs are off and running in pursuit of a coveted state championship!
The Post has created a landing page for our premium high school baseball coverage, so bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest local developments.
Subscribe to The Palm Beach Post to read this premium content.
May
Lovitz leaves nothing to chance: Florida commit Sam Lovitz and Crusader defense send Newman to semifinals
State playoffs begin: Thrush brothers, Jackson Miller help Dwyer 'bounce back' against Martin County
March of district champions: Which local baseball, softball teams claimed titles this week?
Crusaders back on top: Cardinal Newman dethrones Benjamin in extra-innings to reclaim district champion status
Barfield brings heat for Lions: King’s Academy almost denies Benjamin trip to district championship at Newman
April
Palm Beach County baseball digest: Newman's controversial no-no, Mazza's milestone and more
Action shots: See best photos from Treasure Coast at Suncoast
Whirlwind win: Matt Pagan locks in with 10 strikeouts, West Boca walks off Benjamin
Heating up: Suncoast baseball's offense finding its groove with districts looming
Palm Beach County baseball digest: Wellington's surprise ace, upset of the year and more
Palm Beach Post Midseason Baseball Award Vote for the top players midway through 2024
'Scandal after scandal': Why did MLB retroactively snap Nolan Schanuel's historic streak?
Star at the next level: Central baseball alum Kyle Baxt wins NCBWA Rookie of the Week, makes conference history
Record-chaser: Nolan Schanuel hits back-to-back home runs with Mike Trout in South Florida homecoming
Palm Beach County baseball digest: Boca Raton Christian showing it's no longer a cakewalk
Wolverines' ace: Wellington baseball finally finding consistency behind the arm of Paul 'P.M.' Parent
Best photos: Wellington takes down Palm Beach Central baseball
March
Panthers on the prowl: Dwyer’s Max Abrams overcomes slump to stump Benjamin
Warriors keep winning: Home run derby for Florida commit Colton Schwarz and Jupiter baseball swamps Palm Beach Gardens
Weekly digest: Why Dr. Joaquín García has been impressive in first year
Cobras lookin' good: Ethan Mattison, Park Vista baseball down nationally ranked Stoneman Douglas
Action photos: Suncoast baseball faces off against Boca Raton
Fantastic fielding: Defensive identity on full display during Suncoast baseball's victory over Boca Raton
Broncos come out on top: Palm Beach Central freshman pitcher freezes Dwyer win streak
Weekly digest: How Boca Raton proved it's a legitimate contender
Cardinal Newman: Ace Blake Anderson locks down West Boca to get back on track
Bronco Bash: Palm Beach Central baseball hoping to overcome injuries, return to playoffs in 2024
More: Alabama baseball state champions spend spring break competing in Palm Beach County
Weekly digest: Park Vista's ace dominates, Benjamin reloads and much more
Hogue homers: Gardens baseball stuns Park Vista in extra-inning thriller
Next level: How Palm Beach Central grad Freddy Rodriguez went from overlooked to 'key' player at Barry
Athlete of the Week: Vote on this week's best high school sports performances
February
Local developments: How Palm Beach Gardens is growing with sports training center
Local stars: Park Vista grad Trea Turner ready to help Philadelphia Phillies win World Series
PBC Pros: Benjamin's Bennett Sousa returns home to fight for place in Houston Astros bullpen
Checking in with Jupiter: Division I prospects shining early
MLB star: Jazz Chisholm, Jr. throws ceremonial first pitch, remembers Riviera Beach roots
Santaluces Slam: What to know about Jupiter baseball in 2024
Preseason Coverage
Elite Recipe: Dwyer confident with new coach, star transfer, deep roster
Ones to Watch: Which local hitters are primed for big seasons?
Ones to Watch: Pitchers you should know for the 2024 season
Baseball Bandit: Forest Hill finds silver lining after stolen stadium equipment
Coaching Change: State champion baseball coach Andy Mook out at Jupiter High: Who's on deck?
Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County high school baseball fan guide 2024