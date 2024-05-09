High Heat: An essential guide to Palm Beach County high school baseball

Palm Beach County's high school baseball programs are off and running in pursuit of a coveted state championship!

The Post has created a landing page for our premium high school baseball coverage, so bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest local developments.

Subscribe to The Palm Beach Post to read this premium content.

May

Florida pitcher commit Sam Lovitz (left) and shortstop Finn Duran (right) were key to a 1-0 win for Cardinal Newman baseball on Wednesday. After sending Umatilla home to Orlando, the Crusaders advanced to Saturday region semifinals against Saint John Paul II.

Lovitz leaves nothing to chance: Florida commit Sam Lovitz and Crusader defense send Newman to semifinals

State playoffs begin: Thrush brothers, Jackson Miller help Dwyer 'bounce back' against Martin County

March of district champions: Which local baseball, softball teams claimed titles this week?

Crusaders back on top: Cardinal Newman dethrones Benjamin in extra-innings to reclaim district champion status

Barfield brings heat for Lions: King’s Academy almost denies Benjamin trip to district championship at Newman

April

Suncoast's Guy Chityat waits for the throw to tag the stealing runner during a regular season game against Treasure Coast on April 18, 2024.

Palm Beach County baseball digest: Newman's controversial no-no, Mazza's milestone and more

Action shots: See best photos from Treasure Coast at Suncoast

Whirlwind win: Matt Pagan locks in with 10 strikeouts, West Boca walks off Benjamin

Heating up: Suncoast baseball's offense finding its groove with districts looming

Palm Beach County baseball digest: Wellington's surprise ace, upset of the year and more

Palm Beach Post Midseason Baseball Award Vote for the top players midway through 2024

'Scandal after scandal': Why did MLB retroactively snap Nolan Schanuel's historic streak?

Star at the next level: Central baseball alum Kyle Baxt wins NCBWA Rookie of the Week, makes conference history

Record-chaser: Nolan Schanuel hits back-to-back home runs with Mike Trout in South Florida homecoming

Palm Beach County baseball digest: Boca Raton Christian showing it's no longer a cakewalk

Wolverines' ace: Wellington baseball finally finding consistency behind the arm of Paul 'P.M.' Parent

Best photos: Wellington takes down Palm Beach Central baseball

March

Palm Beach Gardens players celebrate Luke Hogue's walk-off home-run in the bottom of the eighth inning against Park Vista on Mar. 12, 2024.

Panthers on the prowl: Dwyer’s Max Abrams overcomes slump to stump Benjamin

Warriors keep winning: Home run derby for Florida commit Colton Schwarz and Jupiter baseball swamps Palm Beach Gardens

Weekly digest: Why Dr. Joaquín García has been impressive in first year

Cobras lookin' good: Ethan Mattison, Park Vista baseball down nationally ranked Stoneman Douglas

Action photos: Suncoast baseball faces off against Boca Raton

Fantastic fielding: Defensive identity on full display during Suncoast baseball's victory over Boca Raton

Broncos come out on top: Palm Beach Central freshman pitcher freezes Dwyer win streak

Weekly digest: How Boca Raton proved it's a legitimate contender

Cardinal Newman: Ace Blake Anderson locks down West Boca to get back on track

Bronco Bash: Palm Beach Central baseball hoping to overcome injuries, return to playoffs in 2024

More: Alabama baseball state champions spend spring break competing in Palm Beach County

Weekly digest: Park Vista's ace dominates, Benjamin reloads and much more

Hogue homers: Gardens baseball stuns Park Vista in extra-inning thriller

Next level: How Palm Beach Central grad Freddy Rodriguez went from overlooked to 'key' player at Barry

Athlete of the Week: Vote on this week's best high school sports performances

February

Benjamin grad Bennett Sousa throws a bullpen session with the Houston Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in February 2024.

Local developments: How Palm Beach Gardens is growing with sports training center

Local stars: Park Vista grad Trea Turner ready to help Philadelphia Phillies win World Series

PBC Pros: Benjamin's Bennett Sousa returns home to fight for place in Houston Astros bullpen

Checking in with Jupiter: Division I prospects shining early

MLB star: Jazz Chisholm, Jr. throws ceremonial first pitch, remembers Riviera Beach roots

Santaluces Slam: What to know about Jupiter baseball in 2024

Preseason Coverage

The Jupiter Warriors boy's baseball team poses for a picture after the end of the District 11-7A championship baseball game between host Jupiter and Palm Beach Central on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Final score, Jupiter, 11, Palm Beach Central, 3.

Elite Recipe: Dwyer confident with new coach, star transfer, deep roster

Ones to Watch: Which local hitters are primed for big seasons?

Ones to Watch: Pitchers you should know for the 2024 season

Baseball Bandit: Forest Hill finds silver lining after stolen stadium equipment

Coaching Change: State champion baseball coach Andy Mook out at Jupiter High: Who's on deck?

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County high school baseball fan guide 2024