How high is Arkansas ranked in new Top 25 softball poll?

Arkansas is ranked No. 8 in Softball America’s new Top 25 poll for Week 12, released Monday, April 22.

It’s the second straight week the Razorbacks (32-12 overall, 11-7 SEC) have been ranked No. 8 in the poll.

Arkansas won two of three games at Bogle Park against Alabama over the weekend, including a thrilling, extra-innings walk-off victory in the series opener on Friday and an 8-0 shutout of the Crimson Tide in five innings Sunday.

The top two teams in Softball America’s poll remained the same as last week. Texas (38-6) stayed at No. 1 for the second consecutive week. Reigning national champion Oklahoma (42-4) held at No. 2 in the poll.

Among SEC teams, only No. 3 Tennessee (34-8) and No. 4 Texas A&M (37-9) ranked higher than coach Courtney Deifel’s Razorbacks. Oklahoma State (39-8) rounded out the top five.

The SEC had the most teams of any conference with 10 schools ranked in the poll, including No. 10 Georgia, No. 11 LSU, No. 13 Missouri, No. 14 Florida, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 18 Alabama and No. 23 Kentucky.

Arkansas resumes play Friday when the Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU for a Top 25 showdown. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire