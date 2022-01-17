Hideki Matsuyama defeats Russell Henley in playoff to win Sony Open in Hawaii

After two wins last year it didn’t take Hideki Matsuyama long to grab his first victory of 2022.

In the second event of the new year, the defending Masters champion earned his eighth PGA Tour win on Sunday at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii in dramatic fashion. Matsuyama shot a 7-under 63 in the final round at Waialae Country Club to match 54-hole leader Russell Henley at 23 under and force a playoff, which he won on the first extra hole.

Henley, who shot a 6-under 65, entered the day with a two-shot advantage and held a five-shot lead with nine holes to play.

After Matsuyama made birdie on the par-5 18th to better Henley’s par, the pair went back to the tee for the first playoff hole and the drives were the same result as in regulation: Henley found the bunker and Matsuyama the fairway. After a Henley lay-up shot, Matsuyama went pin-seeking with his approach from 270-plus yards to leave a three-foot putt for eagle and the win.

Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power finished T-3 at 19 under, while Michael Thompson and Lucas Glover rounded out the top five at 18 under.