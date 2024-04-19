'He's given them some of the greatest years of their lives'

[Reuters]

Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool will not end in Europa League victory following their quarter-final exit on Thursday, however, former Reds full-back Stephen Warnock has said the German has given fans "some of the greatest years of their lives going to finals".

Liverpool have appeared in three Champions League finals under Klopp, winning the competition in 2019. They also reached finals of the Club World Cup, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup during his tenure.

Speaking after the Reds lost their quarter-final tie against Atalanta, Warnock told the BBC's Football Daily podcast: "To have those good times back and feeling like they compete with the best teams in world football, that's what he's brought.

"He's brought a real connection with the fans that was sadly missing for many years; the connection between the club, the fans, the manager - he's brought more than just the football side of things, it's the connection he's had with the city as well."

Listen to more reaction on BBC Sounds