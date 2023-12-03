Advertisement

Hero World Challenge: Final-round tee times, TV and streaming info

Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Hero World Challenge. He will go out at 12:25 p.m. ET alongside Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday at Albany Golf Club.

Tournament host Tiger Woods, who trails by 16 shots, will be paired with Sam Burns at 11:08 a.m.

"Golf Central Pre-Game" will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and will showcase early Tiger action. Golf Channel will air the action at 11:30 a.m., with NBC picking up coverage at 1:30 p.m. Peacock will simul-stream the full final round, beginning with "Pre-Game." (click here to stream).

Tee time (ET)

Players

10:46 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

10:57 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

11:08 a.m.

Sam Burns, Tiger Woods

11:19 a.m.

Max Homa, Keegan Bradley

11:30 a.m.

Justin Rose, Lucas Glover

11:41 a.m.

Brian Harman, Cameron Young

11:52 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

12:03 p.m.

Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

12:14 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:25 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick