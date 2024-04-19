Herm Edwards receives "show cause" penalty of at least three years from NCAA

Former Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards, who previously coached the Jets and the Chiefs, likely won't be coaching in college again any time soon, if ever.

Via Noah Furtado of 247Sports.com, the NCAA has issued a three-year “show cause” order to Edwards for his role in recruiting violations within the program.

This means that, for the duration of the order, any school that hires Edwards will have to show cause as to why they should not be sanctioned by the NCAA.

The violations arose from meetings with more than 30 high-school recruits during the COVID-19 "dead" period.

Arizona State also was ordered to vacate 10 wins from 2021 and 2022. This drops Edwards's ASU record to 18-20.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, an assistant at Arizona State under Edwards, remains under investigation by the NCAA. Pierce could also face a "show cause" order.

Edwards currently works for ESPN. He returned to the network after leaving Arizona State.