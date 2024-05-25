Here's what's free at the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

The 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will return to the streets of downtown next week. Tickets are still available for purchase, but there are plenty of things to do for free this year.

Comerica Bank Free Prix Day

The Grand Prix will be downtown from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2. Friday is the annual Comerica Bank "Free Prix Day," which is just what it sounds like — a chance for fans to see the opening-day festivities for free. Free tickets to watch opening day practices and qualifying races for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series will be available for seats in grandstand one and nine, and are offered on a first-come basis at detroitgp.com.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be seven viewing platforms open to the public, for free, along East Jefferson Avenue.

Points of interest

Fans can visit seven vendor stops along the footprint of the Grand Prix that will begin at Campus Martius and run down to the Renaissance Center.

Hart Plaza will be the largest free fan area. The lower level of Hart Plaza will serve as the Meijer Fan Zone, and offer activities for attendees of all ages.

The Sports District is back

Fans will also see the return of the Sports District, with interactive stations including basketball, football and baseball. Fans will also have the chance to meet some Detroit sports legends — yet to be announced — who will offer free personalized autographs on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Hart Plaza will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pop-up shops from across the city

Campus Martius will host pop-up shops from businesses big and small across all seven Detroit council districts. The list of small business vendors includes Jetta's Gourmet Popcorn, Kookies By Keirsten and the Southwest Detroit Business Association.

Two concerts at Cadillac Square

Cadillac Square will be the home of the entertainment stage for the Grand Prix on Saturday. Electronic pop singer JVNA will perform at 6:15 p.m. and Grammy-nominated EDM artist Illenium will follow at 8 p.m.

Something for the memory book

At the Renaissance Center in the Wintergarden, racers will be on hand to sign autographs. Here's the schedule:

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 31: INDYCAR series drivers

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series drivers

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1: INDY NXT racers

