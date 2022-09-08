Here's the most popular NFL team in the US and every state, based on Google search data

Football fans setting their fantasy football lineups and breaking their favorite player's jersey out of the closet means one thing: the NFL season is here.

As the chase to Glendale, Arizona, and Super Bowl 57 begins, supporters will head to the stadium or tune into their televisions in hopes of their team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 23, 2023. Even though some teams have slim odds to win a title, it won't change the love and loyalty dedicated fanbases have for their squad.

But some fanbases are bigger than others, and when it comes to being the most popular team in the country – at least in terms of internet searches – look no further than "America's team," the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys were the most searched-for NFL team over the past five years, according to Google trends data from 2017-2022 shared with USA TODAY.

Even though Dallas has not won a Super Bowl in that timeframe, being the most search-for team bolsters their status as "America's team" heading into the 2022-23 season.

Here's a look at the top 10 teams in the country, plus the most searched-for NFL team in every state since 2017.

What are the top 10 most searched-for NFL teams?

There is a lot of history when it comes to the 10 most searched teams in the U.S., as the teams have won a combined 33 of 56 Super Bowls played. Each team has also made the playoffs at least once in the past two seasons.

Here is the top 10:

Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns

What is the most searched-for NFL team in my state?

Not only are they the most popular team throughout the country, but the Cowboys also were the most-searched team in the most amount of states. The Cowboys were the popular resultin seven states.

Some teams dominated regions, like the Patriots taking all six states in New England and the Seahawks taking the Pacific Northwest.

The most-searched NFL teams by state since 2017

Here is the most popular team in each state, according to Google trends data since 2017:

Alabama – Dallas Cowboys

Alaska – Seattle Seahawks

Arizona – Arizona Cardinals

Arkansas – Dallas Cowboys

California – San Francisco 49ers

Colorado – Denver Broncos

Connecticut – New England Patriots

Delaware – Philadelphia Eagles

District of Columbia – Washington Commanders

Florida – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia – Atlanta Falcons

Hawaii – San Francisco 49ers

Idaho – Seattle Seahawks

Illinois – Chicago Bears

Indiana – Indianapolis Colts

Iowa – Green Bay Packers

Kansas – Kansas City Chiefs

Kentucky – Cincinnati Bengals

Louisiana – New Orleans Saints

Maine – New England Patriots

Maryland – Baltimore Ravens

Massachusetts – New England Patriots

Michigan – Detroit Lions

Minnesota – Minnesota Vikings

Mississippi – New Orleans Saints

Missouri – Kansas City Chiefs

Montana – Seattle Seahawks

Nebraska – Kansas City Chiefs

Nevada – Las Vegas Raiders

New Hampshire – New England Patriots

New Jersey – Philadelphia Eagles

New Mexico – Dallas Cowboys

New York – Buffalo Bills

North Carolina – Carolina Panthers

North Dakota – Minnesota Vikings

Ohio – Cleveland Browns

Oklahoma – Dallas Cowboys

Oregon – Seattle Seahawks

Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Eagles

Rhode Island – New England Patriots

South Carolina – Dallas Cowboys

South Dakota – Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee – Tennessee Titans

Texas – Dallas Cowboys

Utah – Dallas Cowboys

Vermont – New England Patriots

Virginia – Washington Commanders

Washington – Seattle Seahawks

West Virginia – Pittsburgh Steelers

Wisconsin – Green Bay Packers

Wyoming – Denver Broncos

