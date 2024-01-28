Here's what we learned as No. 1 UConn Huskies blow out Xavier Musketeers

HARTFORD, Conn − Xavier men's basketball has been knocking at the door at resume-building wins this season especially in Big East Conference play, with three losses (two on the road) by a combined 13 points.

There was no knocking at the door Sunday afternoon. UConn flexed its muscles as the No. 1 team in the nation looking to repeat as national champion and Xavier turned in its worst performance of the year in a 99-56 loss at XL Center.

Xavier is now 4-15 all-time against AP No. 1 opponents and UConn has won 15 straight home games.

With its 2004 National Championship club in attendance, UConn looked like a team that could repeat as national champions, led by Tristen Newton's game-high 22 points. Four-time Big East Freshman of the Week Stephon Castle added 12, and Alex Karaban had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Dayvion McKnight tallied a team-high 18 points on a day where Xavier's offense shot just 34.4% from the field and missed eight free throws. He was joined in double figures by Desmond Claude (11) and Quincy Olivari (14).

Takeaways from Xavier Musketeers' blowout loss to No. 1 UConn Huskies

UConn swarms Xavier early

Out-of-bounds defense plagued Xavier in its 85-78 loss at Creighton on Tuesday, and UConn opened the game with a set play under the basket for Newton on the game's first possession. Before you could blink, the Huskies had opened up a 10-0 lead with its transition offense, a second-chance bucket and an alley-oop to Clingan down low.

The Huskies had an answer for everything Xavier threw at them. The Musketeers came out in a full-court press after the first media timeout and Karaban knocked down a 3-pointer at the 13:59 mark and UConn led by double digits for the remainder of the afternoon.

Jan 28, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) drives the ball against Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) in the first half at XL Center.

Even when Xavier's defense forced a tough shot, the ball found the net. Soloman Ball rainbowed in a 30-foot 3-pointer with Gytis Nemeiksa's hand in face to beat the shot clock to make it 21-7. UConn led by as many as 31 in the first half and took a 48-22 lead into the intermission.

Xavier's offense has massive setback

Xavier's offense had crept into the top-50 in adjusted efficiency, according to KenPom, after averaging 83 points over its last five games.

That flew out the window in Hartford, too.

In Tuesday's lose to Creighton, Xavier had 78 points and just 5 turnovers. The Musketeers committed 9 turnovers in the first half Sunday, which UConn turned into 10 points. Xavier started just 3-of-21 from the field which turned the Big East bout into a blowout.

Jan 28, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) and forward Alex Karaban (11) defend against Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) in the first half at XL Center.

Desmond Claude's mid-range jumper with 12:28 left in the first half made it 18-7. UConn would hold Xavier without a field goal for the next nine minutes before Olivari knocked down a 3-pointer at the 3:22 mark to make it 38-12.

Olivari, who entered Sunday shooting just 34.7% from the field, started 0-for-5 before scoring eight points in less than two minutes near the end of the first half. McKnight had 12 of Xavier's 22 first-half points, knocking down a pair of triples.

Xavier didn't get a bucket from anyone outside of its starting backcourt until Abou Ousmane's second-chance layup with 18:09 left in regulation. Xavier's first bench points came on Trey Green's flip to Sasa Ciani for a bunny with 5:55 remaining.

UConn center Donovan Clingan makes big impact vs. Xavier

UConn 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan missed the Huskies' 80-75 win over Xavier at Cintas Center earlier this month due to a foot injury. Clingan had played 40 minutes off the bench in the previous two games, but returned to Dan Hurley's starting lineup on Sunday.

Clingan finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and altered a plethora of Xavier shot attempts to the rim. Ousmane picked up his third foul with 17:08 left after battling with Clingan in the paint.

Clingan's first collegiate 3-pointer with 15:32 left polished off a 12-0 run and gave UConn a 61-26 lead.

UConn shoots lights out

At the under-12 media timeout in the second half, UConn had its largest lead of the game at 75-36. The Huskies were shooting 63.8% from the field and 61.1% (11-of-18) from beyond the arc against a Xavier defense that struggled to communicate and get stops all afternoon.

UConn pulled its starters following the media timeout and Solomon Ball knocked down another 3-pointer to make it a 41-point game. The Huskies finished with 17 triples.

Rick Pitino, St. John's up next

Sunday was, by a long shot, Xavier's worst performance of the season. A distant second could be the Big East opener, when the Musketeers were hammered by St. John's in December in a turnover-filled 81-66 loss. Xavier has a long flight home and three days to prepare for St. John's when Rick Pitino's Red Storm visit Cintas Center on Wednesday.

