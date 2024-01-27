Xavier vs. UConn: What is the Musketeers' all-time record vs. AP No. 1 teams?

HARTFORD, Conn. − Coming off a close loss at No. 17 Creighton, Xavier men's basketball is on the road again this weekend to take on the defending national-champion and No. 1 UConn Huskies at the XL Center Sunday.

What is Xavier's history against the No. 1 team in the country?

Since the first year of the Associated Press College Basketball Poll (1948-49), Xavier is 4-14 all-time vs. No. 1 squads and have never won on the road.

Here's a look at Xavier's history in those 18 games.

Kentucky had Xavier's number early on

Adolph Rupp led the University of Kentucky to four national championships and were ranked No. 1 in five matchups with Xavier, going undefeated.

Kentucky swept Xavier in the 1948-49 season, winning 96-50 at home and 51-40 at Cincinnati Gardens over a 12-day span. Kentucky would go 32-2 and win the national title for the second-straight year. Kentucky would beat Xavier 78-51 in Feb. 1951 en route to another national title. Ten months later, No. 1 Kentucky cruised past Xavier at Cincinnati Gardens, 97-52.

In 1954, Kentucky went undefeated (25-0), and Xavier was one of two teams (LSU) to hang within single digits of the Wildcats, losing 76-71 at Memorial Coliseum.

Early Crosstown Shootout matchups went the Bearcats' way

Xavier and No. 1 UC met on March 8, 1960, at Armory Fieldhouse in the regular-season finale. George Smith's Bearcats pulled away for an 86-68 win before making a run to the Final Four. Oscar Robertson had 25 points for UC.

Three seasons later after Ed Jucker's Bearcats won back-to-back national championships, Xavier lost to UC, 72-61, at Cincinnati Gardens on Feb. 26, 1963.

Xavier met No. 1 Notre Dame in 1979

Notre Dame hasn't been to the summit of the AP Poll since 1979, when Digger Phelps' Fighting Irish rose to No. 1 in mid-January. Led by Kelly Tripucka's 14.3 points per game, Notre Dame beat Xavier, 66-57, on Feb. 1, 1979, at Purcell Pavilion. Current Xavier play-by-play broadcaster Joe Sunderman had 6 points and 5 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Xavier lost two against Bobby Knight's Indiana Hoosiers

No. 1 Indiana blew out Xavier, 92-66, in freshman guard Isaiah Thomas' second game as a Hoosier on Dec. 7, 1979, though it was Mike Woodson who led the way with 33 points.

Fourteen years later, Xavier met Bobby Knight's top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Playing in the RCA Dome 50 miles north of Indiana's campus, Xavier got double-doubles from Brian Grant (11 points, 16 rebounds) and Aaron Williams (17 points, 10 rebounds) but came up short, 73-70.

Xavier lost a late lead before falling in overtime to No. 1 UMass, coached by John Calipari, on Feb. 4, 1996.

John Calipari's UMass Minutemen survived scare at Cincinnati Gardens

Behind Kevin Carr's 17 points, Xavier led the John Calipari-coached and No. 1 UMass Minutemen, 67-62, with 2:47 left in regulation on Feb. 4, 1996.

UMass junior Edgar Padilla was just 2-of-12 shooting before knocking down a contested 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to send the game into overtime, where Xavier would fall, 78-74.

Xavier’s Lenny Brown hit the game-winning shot to upset the No.1-ranked UC Bearcats.

'Number 2 in their own city!'

Xavier sophomore guard Lenny Brown etched his name in Crosstown Shootout history with a game-winning runner in the lane to beat No. 1 UC, 71-69, on Nov. 26, 1996 at Myrl H. Shoemaker Center.

It was Xavier's first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked squad and then-Musketeers' play-by-play broadcaster Andy MacWilliams delivered a line that is still played today leading up to the rivalry.

"The UC Bearcats are number 1 in the country, number 2 in their own city!"

Three years later, Bob Huggins' Bearcats were ranked No. 1 before Kevin Frey's breakaway layup with 12 seconds left gave Xavier a 66-64 win over UC in the final Crosstown Shootout played at Cincinnati Gardens.

No. 1 Alabama pulls away from No. 19 Xavier

Mark Gottfried's Crimson Tide were No. 1 when the calendar flipped to 2003 and opened the new year with a 65-58 win over No. 19 Xavier. David West led the Musketeers with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Xavier bounces St. Joseph's in conference tournament

Xavier knocked St. Joseph's from the No. 1 spot in the AP poll on March 11, 2004, and the Hawks haven't been back since.

2004.0311.10.1--XAVIER WINS--Xavier's head coach Thad Matta talks to Justin Doellman during a time out. In background is Anthony Myles, at the UD Arena Thursday, March 11, 2004, during Xavier's upset of #1 St. Joseph's 87-67 in Dayton at the A-10 Tournament. Photo by Craig Ruttle/Cincinnati Enquirer

In the second round of the A-10 Tournament at UD Arena, Xavier shot 71% from the field in an 87-67 win over St. Joseph's, which was led by future NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson. For Xavier, Lionel Chalmers and Anthony Myles combined for 42 points on 19-of-25 shooting and Romain Sato had a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Xavier loses NCAA Tournament heartbreaker to Thad Matta's Buckeyes

Xavier faced No. 1 Ohio State, led by former Musketeers' head coach Thad Matta, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena on March 17, 2007. It's the only time in the Sean Miller era Xavier has played the No. 1 team in the country.

Ohio State's Ron Lewis hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game into overtime, where the Buckeyes would pull out a 78-71 win.

Xavier's last win was over No. 1 Villanova

Xavier reached as high as No. 5 in the AP Poll under head coach Chris Mack in 2016. The Musketeers lost by 31 to Villanova on New Year's Eve, but upset the No. 1 Wildcats two months later at Cintas Center, 90-83.

Enquirer archives: Xavier beats No. 1 Villanova, 90-83

Xavier's Myles Davis, left, and J.P. Macura celebrate after beating No. 1 Villanova 90-83 at the Cintas Center Wednesday, February 24, 2016. Davis scored 16 points and Macura 19 points.

Xavier had five players in double digits. Edmond Sumner had 19 points and 9 assists, Trevon Bluiett had 10 points and 7 rebounds and J.P. Macura turned in 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting off the bench.

Villanova would get its revenge two years later when the No. 1 Wildcats swarmed Xavier, 89-65, on Jan. 10, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier vs. UConn: When was Musketeers' last win over AP No. 1 team?