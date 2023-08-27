Here's what we learned in the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason finale

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor decided to rest his starters in the final preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

The quarterback competition was featured as were several position battles mostly at reserve spots. For some players on the bubble, the third preseason game is their final opportunity to make a case for a roster spot.

Over the next 48 hours, director of personnel Duke Tobin and Taylor will finalize Cincinnati’s 53-man roster. All NFL rosters must be cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s what we learned from the Bengals’ preseason finale:

Joseph Ossai suffers ankle injury, Zac Taylor explains decision to play him

One of the biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game is the injury to defensive end Joseph Ossai. Ossai, entering his third season, is on a mission to prove he can stay healthy for a full season and play at a high level. Ossai’s career in the NFL has been marred with injuries so far.

Ossai injured his right ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return to the contest. When asked about the severity of Ossai’s injury, Taylor said he was “not sure” and it “could be a sprain.”

Ossai is a player expected to have a significant role in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defense. He’s got all of the physical tools necessary to be successful and is coming off an impressive training camp.

Taylor also said Ossai needed more reps and that’s why he played against the Commanders. Ossai will undergo further testing in Cincinnati.

Jake Browning, Trevor Siemian make case for backup quarterback role

The backup quarterback role was up for grabs entering Saturday night's game. Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian battled all training camp for a spot on the Bengals’ roster and in the next few days, the decision will be made.

Browning started against the Commanders and looked sharp. He completed all six of his pass attempts for 42 yards and a touchdown. Browning led the Bengals down the field and connected with rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas in the end zone on the team's opening drive.

With 9:01 to play in the second quarter, the Bengals put Siemian in the game. After a shaky start, the veteran quarterback settled in and had his best performance of the preseason completing 14-of-23 passes for 133 yards. There was good and bad with Siemian, though. He made a poor decision before the conclusion of the first half when he forced a pass intended for Iosivas and it was intercepted in the end zone.

Taylor said he and his staff will discuss the quarterback position at length on Sunday as they zero in on who will be their backup quarterback for the season.

“I thought (Jake Browning) did a nice job getting us down the field,” Taylor said after the game. “Second possession we had another big play, got called back. So, I thought he had two good drives. I thought Trevor (Siemian) had some nice drives for us.

Depending on who becomes available after roster cuts are made, the Bengals could still sign another quarterback. All signs point to Browning winning the job but it’s hard to predict where the Bengals will go with the decision.

Browning has played better than Siemian and shown a lot of growth since he arrived in Cincinnati and knows the system inside and out having spent the last two seasons on the practice squad. Siemian has more game experience than Browning and the team signed him in hopes he would be Burrow’s backup.

There’s plenty to consider here when trying to predict who will win the job.

Rookie running back Chase Brown continues to improve

Cincinnati’s fourth-round pick, Chase Brown, had his best performance of the preseason on Saturday night. On 11 carries, Brown rushed for 39 yards and showed the asset he can be on third down when he converted on a 3rd-and-2 from the 6-yard line to keep the opening drive going.

“He got his hands on the ball in the run game,” Taylor said. “I thought he provided value there. He did a good job with yards after contact. He gave us some ugly yards today. I liked what I saw from Chase.

Chase said every week he’s getting more comfortable and was pleased with his performance against the Commanders. As for what the hardest part of the transition from college to the NFL has been for him, it’s what happens in the huddle.

“Hearing the entire play in the huddle,” Brown said of what’s been the biggest adjustment for him. “We used to signal it in.”

Brown said the difference from getting a play call signaled to him from the sidelines is much different than hearing a long play call in the NFL.

When you’re hearing an entire play, you’re thinking about the pass concepts and stuff like that. “You’re just listening and these plays aren’t short. Sometimes it’s hard for me (if) I only hear one part to tell you where to line up and this part tells you what route to run and you have to check the protection first that has been a little bit different for me.”

Chris Evans didn’t play against the Commanders likely because the Bengals are comfortable with what he’s shown in camp so Brown got most of the action early on.

These two players might not make the roster but it won’t be due to a lack of productivity in the preseason.

Tanner Hudson and Raymond Johnson III impressed once again. Hudson is fighting for the Bengals’ No. 3 tight end spot and did everything he could to prove he’s worthy after missing the second preseason contest and weeks of practice due to a concussion.

Hudson was the Bengals’ most targeted player on Saturday. He caught four passes for 42 yards, including a 20-yard reception.

“I thought Tanner [Hudson] did a good job,” Taylor said. “He’s been a reliable threat for us. Does a good job in the run game, mixing it up and doing his job. So, pleased [with] what I saw from him.”Reliability is the key word here. That’s what the Bengals are looking for at tight end. Irv Smith Jr. has the starting job locked down but has struggled to stay on the field through out his career. Drew Sample didn’t dress for the final preseason game hinting he’s made the team already. Sample is someone the Bengals rely on for his blocking.The third spot at tight end is going to come down to Mitchell Wilcox or Hudson.

If Cincinnati’s defensive line wasn’t as deep as it is, Johnson’s case for making the 53-man roster would be much easier to forecast. He’s been one of the Bengals’ best players in the preseason.

The Bengals are loaded up front and it’s hard to see a path for Johnson to make the team. He’s done all he could to make it a hard decision for Taylor and Tobin, though. There’s a high probability if they were to cut him he would be claimed by another team. Will they be willing to take that risk?

“Raymond made some splash plays for us,” Taylor said. “You’d see a lot of plays in the backfield that Raymond was a part of. It was exciting to see those guys get their opportunities and make the most of them.”Keep your eye on both names come Tuesday afternoon.

