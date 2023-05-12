Here's the Denver Broncos 2023 game schedule

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Sean Payton era with the Denver Broncos officially begins Sept. 10 at home against the rival Raiders.

That was announced with the rest of the 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday night by the league.

The Broncos have nine home games and eight away games this season.

Here's a look at the weekly schedule (all times Mountain):

Strength of schedule

An analysis of strength of schedule (based on forecasted win totals via Las Vegas oddsmakers) by Sharp Football Analytics says the Broncos have the 13th-hardest schedule in the league.

Road games at Buffalo, Miami and Kansas City figure to be some of the toughest challenges of the season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 2023 Denver Broncos schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for games